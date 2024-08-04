Have you ever wondered if the ballots you fill out and send by mail actually make it to the proper election destination in time to be counted?

A troubling new report by the federal government is raising serious concern.

The U.S. Postal Service, or USPS, actually failed to deliver election and political mail on time between 2% and 3% of the time during the 2024 primaries.

Now, the chief watchdog of the service is going somewhat postal, warning some mailed ballots might be delayed or not even counted in the upcoming November contests, simply because required procedures are being ignored.

“We found that Postal Service personnel did not always comply with policy and procedures regarding all clear certifications, Election and Political Mail logs, and audit checklists,” warned the inspector general of the Postal Service this week.

“In addition, we identified processes and policies that could pose a risk of delays in the processing and delivery of Election and Political Mail.”

“Further, we identified issues related to some Delivering for America operational changes that pose a risk of individual ballots not being counted.”

The watchdog is issuing ten recommendations for to improve performance for this fall’s contests, but also noted USPS managers objected to two proposed solutions.

“Opportunities exist for the Postal Service to improve readiness for timely processing and delivery of Election and Political Mail for the 2024 general election,” the report concluded.

It took special note that a massive percentage of workers it audited at 15 mail facilities and 35 delivery units were following the rules and procedures.

“We found 12 of 15 (80 percent) mail processing facilities did not complete all clear certifications according to policy,” the report indicated.

The inspector general discovered ballots were processed on time only on an average of 97.01 percent of the time, while ballots returned to election-counting centers were processed about 98.17% of the time.

The full report is here.

