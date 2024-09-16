Politics is very important. Politics played a role in the abolition of slavery and segregation and in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Conversely, it was because of a political vote that Hitler came into power, resulting in the deaths of multiplied tens of millions of lives.

So politics can be very important.

Politics affects the economy, which in turn affects everyday life.

Politics affects national security, which can be a matter of life and death.

Politics affects which judges are appointed to our courts, affecting our most fundamental freedoms and rights. Few things are more important than that.

So, we dare not downplay what politics can do.

But politics is not the gospel. Let’s not confuse the two.

By highlighting the stark differences between politics and the gospel, we can keep our priorities in the right place.

In this short list, I’ll contrast the negative side of politics with the positive power of the gospel.

Politics says crush your enemies. The gospel says love your enemies.

Politics is a dog-eat-dog world. The gospel overcomes evil with good.

Politics changes laws. The gospel changes hearts.

Politics cannot save, deliver, or transform. The gospel saves, delivers, and transforms.

Politics thrives on lies. The gospel thrives on truth.

Politics breeds personal vendettas. The gospel breeds reconciliation.

Politics is moved by polling and opinion. The gospel is moved by the fear of the Lord.

Politics is fueled by backroom deals. The gospel is fueled by prayer room appeals.

Politics sells out to the highest bidder. The gospel is not for sale.

Politics operates in the power of the flesh. The gospel operates in the power of the Spirit.

Politics specializes in fearmongering ad campaigns. The gospel specializes in revealing God’s love.

Politics impacts this world. The gospel impacts both this world and the world to come.

Politics is riddled with corruption. The gospel is marked by purity.

Politics exalts people. The gospel exalts Jesus.

Politics makes inflated promises. The gospel proclaims the promises of God.

Politics is hollow. The gospel is holy.

You can easily add your own thoughts to this short list, but the bottom line is simple. Politics is important, but politics is not the gospel.

So let’s get educated on the key issues, let’s vote, and let’s call our candidates to account. But let’s not look to politics to do what only the gospel can do. And let’s make the Great Commission our greatest priority.

Put another way, if our mantra was “Make America Righteous,” we would know that neither the Republicans nor the Democrats could attain that goal.

To say it again: Politics has its place, and it’s a very important place. But what the gospel can do in a moment of time, save a sinner from death and judgment and give that person a new heart, delivering them from the kingdom of Satan and transferring them into the kingdom of God, politics can never do.

It’s really pretty simple.

Let’s keep the main thing the main thing. For followers of Jesus, the gospel, not politics, must be the main thing. Always.