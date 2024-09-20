Arizona Globe journalist Christy Kelly has reported a troubling development following former President Donald Trump’s rally in Tucson, Arizona, last Thursday.

Kelly noted that “as many as 20 people” were affected by these symptoms, all of whom were seated on the left side of the stage.

“Many supporters seated behind Trump onstage went to the ER after the rally with “blurred vision” and “burning” to the eyes. I spoke to several who still have not fully recovered. As many as 20 were affected,” Kelly wrote on X.

The cause of the symptoms remains unknown, and an active investigation is underway.

Supporters from the “Latinos for Trump” group were among the most severely impacted, including Pastor Eli Moreno and his wife, Francesca. Pastor Moreno described mild discomfort, but his wife’s symptoms were far worse.

“Her vision blurred, her face swelled up, and we had to rush to the nearest Walgreens for help,” Pastor Moreno told Kelly.

Mrs. Moreno’s symptoms persisted for several days, and despite treatment in the ER, she has been referred to an ophthalmologist for further care.

Another attendee, Mayra Rodriguez, a Planned Parenthood “whistleblower,” shared a similar experience, explaining that just 30 minutes after leaving the rally, she was unable to open her eyes due to extreme burning.

“When I got to the hospital, they told me I had a chemical burn,” Rodriguez said. “Days later, I’m still dealing with blurry vision and sensitivity to light.”

In an interview with News 4 Tucson, Rodriguez described her visit to the emergency room, where medical staff asked if she had been sprayed with something, based on her unusual symptoms.

“The emergency room staff, from the triage nurse to the PA [Physicians Assistant] asked are you sure you didn’t get sprayed with something your symptoms look like you got sprayed with something,” she said.

“I can’t see anything when I try to open my eyes. I see a bright light. It hurts, it hurts a lot to open my eyes. I have this cold cloth I put on and take off constantly. It’s horrible,” she added.

News 4 reported, “She said the doctors were not able to pinpoint exactly what caused her injuries. Her vision has started to improve as of Tuesday so her blindness does not appear permanent.”

The outlet added, “Her initial thoughts of it being allergies seemed to go out the window when she started to hear from several other people that were seated near her at the event, reporting they too suffered eye injuries.”

News 4 also spoke with a brother and sister, who wished to remain anonymous, after they experienced alarming symptoms while seated near Mayra.

“It kept getting worse and worse, my eyes were watering a lot, my nose started running then I started feeling my face get really flushed and my neck felt like it was on fire and it just progressed from there,” the sister said.

Her brother said, “It was all focused on my eyes, my eyes were red like hell you know, it’s unbearable. I couldn’t handle it.”

Danielle Alvarez, a Senior Advisor to Trump’s campaign, acknowledged the situation and assured that the campaign is investigating.

“The Trump campaign has been collecting information. We remain committed to the countless patriots that attend our high-energy, high-impact rallies across the country.”

BREAKING NEWS

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]

