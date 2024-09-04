One South Carolina family has it easy when it comes to birthday celebrations — all four of the family’s children were born on the same date in different years.

Nick and Kristin Lammert welcomed their fourth daughter, Valentina, on August 25. Valentina unexpectedly arrived a month early, and now stunningly shares the same birthday as her three older siblings, Sophia, 9, Giuiliana, 6, and Mia, 3, who all were also born on August 25.

“We really just couldn’t believe it, we still can’t believe it. I keep writing it down, and I still can’t believe it,” Kristin told Good Morning America.

She told PEOPLE the odds of all four daughters sharing the same birthday is 1.285 billion.

“The birthday of my dog that I had growing up was August 25,” she said. “Then 10 years later, Sophia was born and we thought that was so cool. When Giuliana came, she was a little bit early. And when Mia came, she was extra early. Now Valentina’s extra, extra early. We really can’t grasp the concept ourselves.”

In fact, Valentina was not due to arrive until September 25, but Kristin was hospitalized with preeclampsia complications on August 23 and gave birth two days later. Despite her early arrival, Valentina didn’t need to go to the NICU.

“She was tiny, but very strong…. And so it just wound up being the biggest blessing,” Kristin said. “My girls think it’s the coolest thing ever. I am still literally in disbelief.”

The parents said the older girls are thrilled with their new sister, and everyone is happily adjusting, especially given the fact that they weren’t quite ready for Valentina’s premature birth.

“It’s miraculous that she’s here safely, thriving and growing as she should be,” Kristin said. “It’s miraculous that I’m healthy and alive. And then when you throw in the shared birthday factor, that’s miraculous and so unlikely in itself, and blows my mind every time I realize our reality.”

