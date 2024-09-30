(AFRICA NEWS) – Nigeria could see new rallies on Tuesday with citizens protesting against a cost of living crisis. Named ‘Fearless October 1’, the demonstrations have been timed to coincide with Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary which falls on Tuesday, October 1. Organizers told local media that rallies would take place in the capital Abuja, the port city of Lagos and in provincial capitals across the west African country.

Similar demonstrations rocked Nigeria in July and August, with protestors demanding the reinstatement of a fuel subsidy, and end to government corruption. About two dozen people were killed in a crackdown by security forces, according to activists.

On his first day in office, President Bola Tinubu ended a decades-long fuel subsidy that had helped keep prices down. His government also twice devalued the currency, causing prices of just about everything to jump.