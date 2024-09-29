CNN’s Scott Jennings called out Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday after a panelist called Walz a “consequential” pick for Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance are set to face off in their first debate as their parties’ running mate picks, hosted by CBS News on Tuesday. On “State of the Union,” former Harris Communications Director Ashley Etienne accused Vance of causing “more damage” to the Republican ticket while praising Walz for bridging the “cultural divide” among voters.

“I think what I noticed about all of this there’s never been a time, that I can recall before now, where the vice presidential picks have been so consequential to the actual top of the ticket. You look at J.D. Vance was supposed to somehow expand Donald Trump’s reach, instead, he actually has done more damage, harm than good,” Etienne said.

“But you look at Governor Walz, the reason why — smart, smart pick — the reason why he was picked is to bridge the cultural divide,” Etienne continued. “To reach out to constituencies that the Democratic Party’s had problems reaching — moderate Republicans, disaffected report Republicans, independent Republicans. He’s signaling to a constituency that you can vote for this ticket. So he’s incredibly consequential to Kamala Harris — ”

CNN host Jake Tapper jumped in, pointing out how Jennings had “chortled” at Etienne’s statement and pressed him for his thoughts. Jennings pushed back on Etienne, criticizing Walz for getting a “free ride under Harris” and expressed hope that Vance would “get under his skin” in the upcoming debate.

WATCH:

“Well, first of all, I don’t find them to be consequential. Second of all, Walz is a buffoon. I’m sorry, this guy, he’s the only school teacher in America who brags that none of his students can get into an Ivy League school. He said one consequential press interaction with our Dana Bash, who asked him about the fabrications in his own resume and his answer was essentially, ‘Me no understand words good.’ I mean, he’s a buffoon,” Jennings said.

“He’s on a free ride for running under Harris. He gets very little press, they don’t let him talk to the press for a reason. I want one thing out of this debate,” Jennings continued. “I want J.D. Vance to go out there and get under his skin. He has legendary hot, short temper. A lot of governors do, but apparently he does. I want J.D. Vance to go out there and have him explain why he is denigrating J.D. Vance’s story — small town America ends up making something better out of his life, which is something we should want for every kid.”

Since Harris selected the Minnesota governor as her running mate, Walz has faced accusations of “stolen valor” for allegedly leaving his battalion in 2005 after learning of its deployment to Iraq. While Walz denied the claims in August, two veterans who served with him criticized him in a 2018 letter, accusing him of “betraying his country” by retiring before his unit’s deployment, according to the New York Post.

Vance additionally called out Walz in late August stating he was “proud” to have attended Yale University after the Minnesota governor took a jab at the Ohio senator during his Democratic National Committee (DNC), stating none of his students “went to Yale,” according to the Hill.

