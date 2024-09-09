SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly said Monday during a podcast with former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan that Americans are “living in the end times” of corporate media, predicting its potential demise.

Republicans have called out the corporate media’s coverage of the Biden-Harris administration and for downplaying concerns about President Joe Biden’s mental health. Appearing on the “Shawn Ryan Show,” Kelly stated that the media lies about Republicans before Ryan asked if the end is near for mainstream media.

“Yes, we’re living in the end times for corporate media I guess we’ll call it? I don’t — they’re not mainstream. Is it mainstream to go out there every day and say that guys should be allowed to punch women in the face at the Olympics and pretend they’re women? That’s not mainstream,” Kelly said. “Seventy percent, more really, but 70% of the Americans polled say they don’t want it. They don’t want men in women’s sports or boys in girl sports. That’s not mainstream. You and I are the mainstream, they’re not. Is it mainstream to say open the borders and give amnesty to them all?”

WATCH:



“I hate that term because it’s a misnomer. But yes we’re living through the end times for them. Which is a glorious thing, we should be celebrating that. That’s one of the few great things we have to think about right now in public life. That and the Supreme Court are the two things I wrap myself in like a blanket when I go to bed at night,” Kelly said.

Ryan then pressed the SiriusXM host on what she believes will be the “nail in the coffin” for corporate media. Kelly responded that it would be if former President Donald Trump wins a second term this November.

“They’ll do the same thing they did the first time,” she said. “Everything will be negative, he will be the devil incarnate. They will find their oppositional media roots again, which they totally forgot during the Biden years.”

“Hello, we have a whole White House Press corp that didn’t figure out he was being visited regularly by a Parkinson’s doctor. You think they’d missed that with Trump? In fairness to them, Trump didn’t put out his logs. But my point is they had no interest in finding out anything bad about Joe Biden. So I do think they’ll just drive more people away but they’re already dying,” Kelly said.

Democratic lawmakers and pundits began to question Biden’s mental fitness after his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump in late June, with the president struggling to finish his arguments, at once point, and froze mid-statement.

Kelly’s viewership in July soared past legacy media outlets, reaching 2.3 million subscribers and 116.8 million views, according to Semafor. In comparison, NBC News had 78 million views, CBS News 83 million views and BBC News 72 million views, the outlet reported.

