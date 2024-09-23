I make no apologies for holding Kamala “the Cackler” Harris in the lowest of contempt. She is boorish and fatuous. She gives new meaning to morally opprobrious. She epitomizes conspicuous autoecious, i.e., a parasite who has spent her entire life feeding off the taxpayers.

And, even worse than the grotesquely hideous Ho Chi Minh commie pantsuits she wears, is her sickening guttural cackle of a laugh. Her face slowly distorts as she bares her teeth and emits a repulsive low guttural cackle that causes her body to convulse.

Harris in the White House would spell unparalleled changes, hardship and government overreach for We the People; but, it would spell horror and suffering for Israel of biblical proportions.

Mark my words. The only thing this horrid person has said that is remotely true since she was used to strip Biden of the presidency, is when she proclaimed: “My values haven’t changed.” No, they have not – and she is brazenly arrogant enough that, in Obama-like fashion, she isn’t hiding the thumb-to-her-nose salute to Americans. She hates Israel, and every intellectually honest person knows it.

If the forces behind Harris are successful in stealing this election, you can be assured one of the very first things she will do is present herself for what she truly is: a full-fledged rabid neo-Leninist.

She will publicly shift her allegiance to the crazy-Halloween-sisters-wing of the party; as well as to Liz Warren and Bernie Sanders. She will embrace the hardcore leftists and the climate loons, but the death-dealing blow will be her betrayal of Israel.

The U.K. has taken the unprecedented step of cutting arms exports to Israel. They’re casting Israel as the terrorists and principal evil for daring to defend its land and people.

The loathsome Halloween-sisters-wing of the Democrat Party, which includes Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley along with other broom-riders, have been working in plain sight to end American support for Israel. Harris is sneakily supportive of policy even worse than cutting military aid to Israel.

She pretends to support Israel’s right to defend herself. But, this is veiled doubletalk. She repeatedly makes mournful jeremiads regarding the “pain and suffering” in Gaza. Said talk is the doublespeak that will allow her to claim she supports Israel, but that Netanyahu must cease fighting and agree to a two-state solution, plus other debilitating conditions, if Israel wants continued American support. The support she will in fact be referencing the equivalent of rice and powered eggs.

I guarantee you Harris will insist Israel support all climate hoax conditions and more. She will use the United Nations as a bludgeon to further her crippling of Israel.

The lapdog mainstream media have claimed that Harris didn’t duck out of meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahs. She did duck Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress (as most other Democrats did), because the Erebusic political necromancers overseeing the unceremonious dethroning of Biden couldn’t afford to upset the anti-Semites Harris needs to appease.

Harris isn’t intellectually capable of pulling off a feat like this herself, but the secretive controllers of the party are more than capable. If she’s able to come from the bottom of the barrel to White House occupant, she will immediately leverage aid to Israel against them, forcing the nation’s leaders into doing everything commanded of them.

It’s true that people have been protesting Prime Minister Netanyahu; but, I submit those people were plants funded by those like Obama, who while still in office had entrenched stealth activists in attempt to prevent Netanyahu from winning reelection. My understanding is that they continue to disrupt in Israel even now.

I received a letter begging me to financially support groups led by Bernie Sanders and other rabid anti-Semites. Among other things, the letter calls the reader to: “Stand with Bernie – not another nickel” to Israel until Netanyahu leaves Gaza and resigns. The letter was from a group called “Our Revolution.” It had Sanders’ image and name splattered throughout it. (See image at right.)

Now Harris and the lapdog media are trying to bully President Trump into doing another debate, this time on CNN. After the treatment Trump received from ABC during the Sept. 10 ambush, he should refuse debates from the left-wing liberal lapdogs.

President Trump should do an interview on the Joe Rogan show and tell Harris she is welcome to join him in the interview. It would be a free-flowing interview like he had with Elon Musk, Greg Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

President Trump has not cowered from any interviews. Its time for Harris to prove that she can do more than claptrap and lie through her teeth, as we saw in a debate environment that could not have been more tilted against President Trump from the very top of ABC to the moderators themselves.