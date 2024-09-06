ABC News is denying The Daily Signal access to cover Tuesday’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

The event, which will take place at the National Constitution Center, is the only scheduled debate between Trump and Harris for the 2024 presidential election. ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the 90-minute debate, set for 9 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC News has DENIED my request for a @DailySignal media credential to cover the Trump-Harris presidential debate in Philadelphia. The National Constitution Center, where the debate is being held, is a 160,000-square-foot building, yet “space is extremely limited.” This is BS.… pic.twitter.com/DQnQGIBCEK — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) September 6, 2024

Reporters from other media outlets are normally allowed to attend such newsworthy events (as I’ve done in the past), including a post-debate spin room. Unlike previous years, however, the Commission on Presidential Debates isn’t involved in the planning, leaving such decisions up to the corporate media behemoths instead.

In the case of Tuesday’s debate, ABC News worked with both campaigns to establish the rules. It also offered interested media outlets an opportunity to apply for press credentials.

In a tersely worded email sent at 12:40 a.m. Friday, ABC News cited a lack of space at the 160,000-square-foot National Constitution Center as the reason for denying The Daily Signal’s request:

Thank you for your interest in the ABC News’ Presidential Debate in Philadelphia, PA. Unfortunately, ABC News will not be able to offer you a media credential as space is extremely limited.

Following its decision Friday, several journalists and commentators expressed outrage at ABC News’ exclusion of The Daily Signal.

Bad form @ABC NEWS.

Also @RobertBluey feel free to debate watch the with me at a local PA bar.

I learned a lot more there than sitting with in a room with other reporters.

In 2016 watched 1st Trump-Clinton at the Tin Lizzie & learned so much about where that race was heading. https://t.co/9aEG25BHjt pic.twitter.com/51iPYjxJIV — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) September 6, 2024

The next time they preach about press access/the first amendment/ democracy remember not just what @abc says but how they act https://t.co/DELduV5Szv — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 6, 2024

Why won’t @ABC approve Daily Signal attending the debate? Because the are left-wingers who want to minimize the number of truthful reporters in attendance. https://t.co/dxPdzMWCFt — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) September 6, 2024

The liberal media wants to squash the conservative media. If ABC gives one leftist website a credential, then we’ll know it was Rigged! If the Daily Signal doesn’t get in, what about HuffPost? https://t.co/oy4mqSrnR1 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 6, 2024

Taking a cue from CNN’s debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, ABC News also won’t allow a live audience at the National Constitution Center.

Before the June debate, the White House Correspondents Association objected to CNN’s prohibition on a pool reporter in the studio to observe Trump and Biden. In a June 27 statement, the association wrote:

WHCA is deeply concerned that CNN has rejected our repeated requests to include the White House travel pool inside the studio. Through conversations and advocacy, we urged CNN to grant access to at least one print pool reporter for the duration of the debate. WHCA has been informed that one print reporter will be permitted to enter the studio during a commercial break to briefly observe the setting. That is not sufficient in our view and diminishes a core principle of presidential coverage. The White House pool has a duty to document, report, and witness the president’s events and his movements on behalf of the American people.

The ABC News debate will mark one of the rare moments when Harris faces questions from journalists. Her only previous interview—the first since Biden dropped out of the race—came last week on CNN.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!