A former FBI agent persecuted for his concerns about the government’s weaponization against conservatives has warned the nation now to be prepared.

“Arm yourself and know how to defend yourself,” explained Marcus Allen, a former FBI staff operations specialist, during a hearing held by the Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government.

He continued, “Make three to four friends in your neighborhood and promise to come to each other’s mutual aid in times of hardship.”

Former FBI Staff Operations Specialist Marcus Allen discusses the years of hardship he endured for expressing dissent against the actions of the FBI and DOJ, warning Americans “I personally have no confidence the FBI will reign in its own conduct.” pic.twitter.com/NFAWD2tATY — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 26, 2024

Further, he said, “And during the great depression, people stocked up their pantry, so I think that’s a good practice especially in our economic times, and make sure you have three to four months of food.”

Allen was testifying before the committee exploring how Democrats effectively have turned the government, factions such as the FBI, DOJ, CIA and more, into arms of the Democrat party.

The DOJ, for example, has tried to prosecute Donald Trump for having government documents after his presidency. Its prosecutors gave Joe Biden a pass on essentially the same charges.

A key difference in the cases is that Trump, as president, was authorized to declassify any of the documents he had. Biden, who at the time had only been vice president, did not.

Allen explained how the FBI attacked him for expressing concerns about how many federal agents were acting the part of protesters, or rioters, during the January 6, 2021, events at the Capitol.

“The FBI questioned my allegiance to the United States, suspended my security clearance, suspended my pay and refused to allow me to obtain outside employment or even accept charity,” he testified.

A report in Modernity explained, “Allen testified the feds came down hard” following an email he sent months later, which his supervisors claimed contained hyperlinks to “extremist propaganda” from “questionable sources.”

The report noted, “Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who testified alongside Allen, is investigating the FBI’s security clearance and adjudication process, including the targeting of ‘political conservatives who were seen as loyal to Trump or resistant to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.'”

Allen continued, “There are no words strong enough to describe the impact the FBI’s lies about me have had on me and my family. The stress has taken a toll on our health and our children have suffered, traumatized by the thought of our door getting kicked in or Dad not coming home.”

And the report said, “Allen also urged Americans to pray and read the Bible regularly.”