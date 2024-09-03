Popular Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid has starred in numerous box-office hits. including, “The Big Easy,” “The Parent Trap,” “Great Balls of Fire,”The Rookie,” “Far from Heaven,” to name a few.

Quaid has been acting since the 1980s and has appeared in more than 80 films in his storied career.

Currently, Dennis Quaid is starring in the must-see Ronald Reagan biopic titled, “Reagan.” The film has a 98% audience approval rating and a 19% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The people love it and the elites hate it. What a surprise!

‘”Reagan” beat box-office expectations following its first weekend at the theaters.

Newsweek reported:

The Ronald Reagan biopic, which depicts the life of the actor and politician, stars Dennis Quaid as the 40th president and Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan. The film is loosely based on The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism, a 2006 book written by Paul Kengor. Reagan tells the story of its subject from his childhood through his acting career—with a focus on his struggle against communists in Hollywood—and finally to the White House. Much of the narrative is given by actor Jon Voight, who plays a fictional retired KGB officer who holds Reagan responsible for the Soviet Union’s collapse. The film had its cinematic release on Friday, and over Labor Day weekend, it was the only new release competitive with holdover films that opened earlier this summer.

From what we are hearing here at The Gateway Pundit – the audience is cheering as the movie comes to a close.

“Reagan” spotlights Ronald Reagan’s courage to take on the Soviet Union and communism.

For the record — Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid endorsed President Trump earlier this year.

Here is the trailer. Hope you will plan on seeing “Reagan” this coming weekend!

