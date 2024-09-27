A new warning has been delivered to Americans by Bob Marshall, who served 26 years in the Virginia House of Delegations, in a Washington Stand article that points out Kamala Harris, during the race riots in Minneapolis in 2020, told her followers to send donations to pay for bail for rioters and arsonists who were arrested then.

But, Marshall warns, it was Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who went way over the edge, not only failing to respond and allowing the violence to develop, but then blaming others.

He cited the evidence, from a Minnesota state Senate Joint Committee, that criticized Walz for mishandling the riots.

“For example, while the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that 604 people had been arrested from May 25 to June 2, the Joint Committee found that: ‘Governor Walz and his administration also chose to only arrest and prosecute 2% of those caught rioting. Many other rioters were never caught due to the inadequate amount of law enforcement present throughout the destruction.'”

And, the report said, the state commissioner of public safety delivered orders to release rioters rather than arrest them.

The report’s conclusions are damaging for Walz, stating, “After George Floyd’s death, Minnesota experienced an unprecedented series of riots (primarily in the Twin Cities area) that included arson, vandalism, looting, homicides, and assaults … Lives were lost, over 1,500 businesses and buildings were burned, approximately $500 million in property damage occurred, and community morale was deeply affected. … If Governor Walz had acted in a decisive manner by activating the Minnesota National Guard when requested, the riots would have been brought under control much faster.”

But someone else, the commentary explains was Walz’s excuse.

The report, in fact, found, “Governor Walz … attempted to deflect blame … he made statements that were later directly contradicted by police officer testimony. …”

The details include that Walz “placed blame” on mayors, even though one mayor’s request for help “was ignored for over 18 hours.”

A report confirmed a local reporter revealed, “The blame game has begun in earnest. Walz is … pointing the finger at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Saint Paul Mayor … Melvin Carter.”

The Minnesota Joint Committee Report also noted, “Governor Walz commented that state assets should have been sent in sooner. The reason he did not send them in was because he thought the cities, not the state, needed to keep the peace,” and “A reporter asked Governor Walz why he waited until 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 to make any decisions and come up with any solutions instead of doing something in the afternoon when the uncontrollable looting started? Governor Walz’s response was it is the mayors and local police forces who were the leaders of the communities, not he.”

In fact, that committee report confirmed Walz’s failure to act in an appropriate time frame “cost Minnesotans their lives, communities, and livelihoods.

The commentary noted, “At the Democratic National Convention, Walz said that ‘Leaders do the work.'” But the committee report noted, “Our highly trained Minnesota National Guard and local police officers understood how to protect Minnesota from riots, but Governor Walz and Mayor Frey got in their way.”

The report pointed out Walz’s failure: “Executive leadership at the state and local level failed to distinguish between demonstrators and rioters … leaders failed to provide the guidance Minnesotans expect from their offices.”

The report further pointed out only Walz “had the legal authority to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard … Governor Walz chose not to fully mobilize the Minnesota National Guard while rioting overtook the state on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Governor Walz had the ability to call the Minnesota National Guard into the cities without the mayors’ requests, but he decided against it.”

The result was entire city blocks of cities torched, many injuries, even deaths.

Stunningly, the report noted Walz allowed his daughter access to confidential information and she broadcast to rioters that “the National Guard would not be deployed,” which was followed by one police precinct headquarters being burned the ground.

Marshall then asked, “What assurance do we have that Tim Walz would act differently if he were elected vice president?”