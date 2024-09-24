There’s been another alleged threat against the life of President Donald Trump, who has survived two apparent assassination schemes in just the last few weeks, and a spokesman for his campaign blames it directly on the “violent rhetoric” of Kamala Harris and other extremist Democrats.

A report in the Daily Mail explains Warren Jones Crazybull, 64, of Sandpoint, Idaho, allegedly made at least nine calls to Trump’s Florida residence, saying he was going to kill Trump.

The calls came July 31, just weeks after Trump was shot and injured in the ear in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“In one call, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit first reported on Monday, Crazybull threatened to ‘find Trump’ and said he was ‘coming down to Bedminster tomorrow,’ which is the town where Trump National Golf Club is located in New Jersey,” the report said.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the threats were because of the rhetoric from Harris.

In fact, Joe Biden, Harris, and a long list of other extremists in the Democrat party have for several years described Trump as a “Hitler.” They’ve insisted he would be a dictator if he ever returned to office. They make wild claims that he would destroy “democracy” if elected. Such rhetoric is widely considered to be one of the reasons for the sudden spate of threats against and attacks on Trump.

“Kamala Harris and liberal Democrats are the ones who are deranged,” Cheung said in a statement Monday. “There have been two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump, and their violent rhetoric are directly to blame.”

He said Harris should “apologize for their hateful rhetoric” and to “tone down” the attacks on Trump.

Otherwise, he charged, Democrats are “explicitly advocating for and inciting more bloodshed” against Trump and Republicans who support him.

Crazybull’s identity was confirmed by Secret Service through phone records and comparing the voice of the threatening calls recorded by the Mar-a-Lago security staff with a video he posted to Facebook.

The report said Crazybull was tracked, through his phone, into Montana, where he was arrested and then indicted. A trial is scheduled October 28.

He’s accused, in one call, of saying, “I am going to down him personally, and kill him.”

He’s pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

The Secret Service was informed after the threatening calls were received.

The first assassination attempt was by the now-dead Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who shot at Trump at the Butler rally, nicking his ear.

Then weeks later, a Secret Service agent shot at Ryan Wesley Routh, who had positioned himself, with a rifle, on a golf course where Trump was playing a round.

Routh, 58, fled and was arrested a short distance away.