(FOX BUSINESS) — The number of restaurant chains that have filed for bankruptcy this year grew on Wednesday after BurgerFi International filed for Chapter 11 protection.

The company said it filed for Chapter 11 reorganization to “preserve the value” of its BurgerFi and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings brands “for all stakeholders.”

Only its corporate-owned BurgerFi and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings restaurants are included in the bankruptcy proceedings, it said. There are 17 and 50 of those, respectively.