The 2020 election was a mess. Only the gullible and self-deceived believe Joe Biden legally obtained more votes than any presidential candidate in U.S. history. If this were true, Democrats would have beaten their drums concerning this “historic” vote, like the pig in the old Valleydale Sausage commercials, but even Democrats know no one would believe it. They even booted Biden from the 2024 presidential race.

The Heartland Institute recently “concluded that mail-in ballot fraud ‘significantly’ impacted the 2020 presidential election,” and revealed that just the effect of fraudulent mail-in ballots was enough to hand Biden the election. The study charged state legislatures “to do all in their power to ensure the 2024 presidential election is as secure as possible.”

After Harris’/Biden’s first two years of disastrous policies, the 2022 election was also plagued with problems. We did see a “Red Wave” in Florida, where election integrity was strictly guarded. States like Arizona had multiple problems, with ballot printers in Republican areas suddenly not working or running out of ink, disenfranchising voters who waited in line for hours, never getting to vote.

The 2024 election is already full of Democrats’ “fun and games,” as they vow to “guard democracy.” Members of the North Carolina Board of Elections (NCSBE) are selected by the governor. North Carolina’s governor, being a Democrat, of course put three Democrats on the board along with two Republicans, so all the votes down party lines allow Democrats to win.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and other GOP officials are suing the Democrat-led NCSBE because the RNC says the board allowed “nearly a quarter million people” to register to vote in North Carolina without proving their identity. The RNC requested a federal judge revoke these registrations, making these people ineligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 race unless they re-register.

The Republicans filed their complaint in October 2023 stating the NCSBE violated the federal law called “the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), by using voter registration forms not requiring submission of a driver’s license or the last four digits of a Social Security number.”

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley stated, “The NCSBE has once again failed in its mandate to keep non-citizens off the voter rolls, fueling distrust and jeopardizing our elections.”

Patrick Gannon, an NCSBE spokesman, claimed it is “impossible” to remove these names this close to the election because “federal law blocks such action within 90 days of the election. Mail-in ballots begin being sent to voters in early September.”

Democrats claim this lawsuit is just to “amplify baseless conspiracy theories and come November use them to claim the election is being stolen.” If this is true, why did the Democrat-controlled NCSBE violate the federal HAVA law and send out the registration forms that ignored the state voter ID law, and why didn’t they reply to the Republican complaint in October?

Amazingly, Gannon says removing illegal aliens from voter registration rolls is against federal law. So, according to Gannon, you can violate the federal law, HAVA, and register people improperly, and then run behind federal law and say you can’t fix it. That is very interesting. Oh, by the way, when does he go to jail for breaking federal law?

Republican Party leaders state the NCSBEs “lack of action to purge the voters so far ‘eviscerates confidence in North Carolina’s elections’ and calls into question the state’s commitment to fair elections.” The lawsuit says, “Free and fair elections are the bulwark of the citizenry’s trust in their government. Ensuring that qualified voters – and only qualified voters – are able to vote in elections is the cornerstone of that compact between the state and its citizens.”

Giving just a glimpse of what is happening, 19 illegal aliens in North Carolina, who have motor vehicle licenses, are voting in N.C. One gentleman has voted in 16 elections for two decades. Sixteen of the illegal aliens have been removed from the rolls, but three of them are still on the roll with “local officials say[-ing] there’s not much they can do about it.” The Clinton-era National Voter Registration Act requires states to push voter registration when people show up to conduct DMV business. Non-citizens easily register to vote by accident or on purpose.

Democrats claim all of this is echoing the “false” claims Trump made concerning the election in 2016 and 2020, but it’s hard to understand how it is a “false” claim if someone is illegally registered to vote, whether he is an illegal alien or not. If you break the law to register to vote, then you are illegally registered to vote. Every illegal vote cancels a valid vote.

Aug. 20 the NCSBE again voted down party lines to approve the use of digital identification. Republican’s state the law requires an “ID card,” but Democrats say, “There’s certainly enough flexibility within the statue for us to approve a digital card.” In addition, the NCSBE has approved over 130 types of IDs for voting purposes, including student ID cards. Do these IDs clarify one’s U.S. citizenship status?

Again voting down part lines, Aug. 29 the NCSBE voted to keep the Trump-endorsing RFK Jr. on the ballot. Originally the Democrats voted to keep him off the ballot, but now they voted to keep him on the ballot.

The Gateway Pundit published numerous cases of voter fraud going back as far as 2004. Democrat organizations like “Operation Big Vote” and “GBI strategies” are plagued with “thousands of fraudulent ballot registrations.” Concerning the 2020 election, while Democrats knew of “widespread, systemic ongoing voter registration fraud in Michigan,” since the investigation was turned over to FBI Director Chris Wray, “no charges have been filed” for more than three years.

NPR reported that “800,000 noncitizens” are allowed to vote in the local elections of New York City. Might this have influenced election results?

Also, Texas removed 1 million ineligible voters from registration rolls since the 2020 election, but meanwhile, over 13 million illegal aliens have crossed the border.

It looks like the 2024 election is going to be a mess. Surprised?