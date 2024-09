The man behind the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life has been identified as Ryan Routh. A registered Democrat, Routh’s social media profiles suggest strong allegiance to Ukraine and a deep disdain for Trump.

In 2020 he made a comment about Trump: "I will be glad when you…

