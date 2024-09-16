(SLAY NEWS) – Major banks are being urged to stop financing the global farming industry as part of an effort to force limits on the general public’s meat and dairy consumption.

A collective of over 100 climate groups, led by Friends of the Earth, is pressuring JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and other private banks to stop financing global meat and dairy companies.

According to a report from Agriculture Dive, the groups argue that the institutions’ lending activities undermine their environmental commitments.