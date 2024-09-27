(VARIETY) – British stage and screen actress Maggie Smith, who numbers two Oscars, three Emmys and countless stage awards to her credit, died Friday. She was 89 years old.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said in a statement provided to the BBC. “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

In her late 70s, Smith drew an entirely new legion of fans thanks to her starring role in the hugely successful series “Downton Abbey,” a hit for ITV, PBS’ “Masterpiece” and around the world. She picked up two Emmys and was nominated for two more for her role as the Dowager Countess.