(THE EXPRESS U.K.) – Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a 3,200-year-old military barracks, uncovering a trove of artifacts, including a sword inscribed with hieroglyphs bearing the name of Pharoah Ramesses II. The structure features a series of storerooms that were used to store grain and ovens for baking.

The excavation team also unearthed pottery containing animal bones, including fish, and discovered multiple cow burial sites, according to Ahmed El Kharadly, an archaeologist with Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Cows in ancient Egypt symbolized “strength, abundance, and prosperity, as cows were revered as celestial deities,” the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a translated statement.