If a very fatigued-looking Kim Jong-un – the dictatorial president of North Korea – was attempting to conduct a meeting with his senior leaders and suddenly opted to turn the meeting over to his sister, Kim Yo-jong, what reaction could be expected from those present?

Yo-jong’s only claim to fame is her sibling relationship to Kim. But we know no one present would object to the dictator’s on-the-spot decision to have his sister conduct the meeting, issuing whatever decisions she deemed necessary. Why would there be no objections made?

There would be no objections registered because North Korea is an absolute dictatorship, and that is precisely how dictatorships work. No one would dare query whether the government should operate so casually on a dictator’s whim as dictatorships run according to how dictators desire. Thus, the fidelity of those in the room flows solely to the dictator, honoring whatever decisions he makes, knowing that no limitations exist on what a dictator can do.

U.S. presidents traditionally hold meetings with their Cabinets weekly or every other week. As Cabinet officials include the vice president and heads of 15 executive departments, plus the attorney general, these meetings are an important way for the president to regularly stay abreast of issues pertaining to each department.

As the senior government official present, the president obviously runs the meeting. But there is an established “pecking order” within these Cabinet meetings in the event the president be called away while they are in progress. The vice president is next in line, followed by the Department of State as senior among the 15 department equals, which are listed by name and descending order for the remaining 14 positions.

On Sept. 20, President Joe Biden held his first Cabinet meeting in nearly a year. In other words, a normal presidency during that time span would have held anywhere between 26 and 52 such meetings – but Biden held none. While this undoubtedly was due to his declining mental health, what is appalling is that not a single Cabinet official, acting in the best interests of the country, voiced a concern about holding no meetings during that year. Apparently, of more concern for them was fearing it would cast a spotlight on Biden’s inability to perform his Oval Office responsibilities.

But what happened during the Sept. 20 Cabinet meeting was more in keeping with what one might expect to witness in a meeting held by a North Korean dictator than what should have transpired in a meeting involving presidential action taken in the U.S.

In the Cabinet meeting, a visibly tired Biden looked through some pre-written notes, almost appearing lost. Then, ignoring all protocols involving the pecking order of the officials present – many of whom had earned their positions by undergoing grueling inquisitions by U.S. Senate committees – someone never elected by the people or approved by Congress to serve in any government capacity whatsoever took charge of the meeting: first lady Jill Biden who sat at the head of the table.

As Vice President Kamala Harris was not present, protocol demanded that the meeting should then have been led by the next senior official in line after her: Secretary of State Antony Blinken. While one would have thought since this was the first Cabinet meeting in nearly a year, it would have been important for Harris to attend as well; however, in her mind, it was apparently more important for the country that she attend a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

Like the senior North Korean officials who never would have stood up to their dictator to question his decision to turn authority over to his sister as the next senior person in line, no Cabinet official stood up to express concerns over Jill taking authority to run the meeting as, in Biden’s mind, she was probably viewed by him as the next senior person in line. While this might be acceptable in North Korea where allegiance was owed to Kim, it is unacceptable here where allegiance is owed to the U.S. Constitution.

It is also noteworthy that, in a further effort promoting Jill’s exalted position and in an unprecedented move, even the White House stationary portrays the Presidential Seal under which both Joe and Jill’s signatures appear.

It is extremely hypocritical for Biden, Harris and other Democrats to promote the false image of Donald Trump as a danger to democracy when the current Leader of the Free World ignores democratic protocols to embrace dictatorial practice. Empowering someone who lacks any authority to run a Cabinet meeting simply based on a family relationship is a slap in the face to Lady Liberty. Perhaps Congress needs to clarify this by drafting the “Kim Yo-jung/Jill Biden Act” to underscore the point for future, mentally challenged presidents who cannot grasp it.