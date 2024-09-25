Biden-Harris bureaucrats STILL advocating Trump be ‘extinguished, campaign warns

By Bob Unruh

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo delivers remarks and answers questions during a press briefing, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Just weeks ago, David Kupelian, an award-winning journalist and long-time managing editor for WND.com as well as the author of bestsellers like “The Marketing of Evil,” documented how Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party, the national news media and many social-media “influencers” “have, since 2016, continually likened Donald Trump to the single most reviled human being in history, Adolf Hitler.”

He explained, “After all, the most moral and righteous response to the real Hitler was to try to kill him. There were, in fact, 16 known plots to assassinate Hitler, and every one of the participants – from revered German theologian Deitrich Bonhoeffer to ’20 July plot’ ringleader Col. Claus von Stauffenberg – are to this day universally considered patriots and heroes.”

The analysis found, “But Hitler was a raging psychopath who murdered 11 million people, while Trump is a successful, much-loved American president who murdered zero people. Comparing the two is therefore not only obviously insane, it’s also straight-up evil – because it implicitly encourages unstable, confused and rage-filled people to consider assassinating Donald Trump.”

That was about the time of the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally for Trump at which an assassin shot and wounded Trump. In subsequent weeks there have been more threats, and at least one more scheme that apparently aimed at shooting Trump on a golf course.

The actions follow the encouragement of Democrats, like Joe Biden, who said, “We’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bull’s-eye.”

Hillary Clinton, after having failed twice to gain the White House, directly compared Trump to Hitler.

Kupelian’s analysis noted, “The left’s comparison of Trump with Hitler has been incessant and never-ending. When in 2020 a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, was being attacked night after night by violent leftwing radicals attempting to burn it down – with people inside – Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to secure the building, as was his constitutional right and obvious duty. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s response? ‘The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order is a tactic that is not appropriate to our country in any way.’ Get it? ‘Stormtroopers’? Trump is another Hitler.”

And the violent rhetoric continues. Unabated.

It is the Trump War Room that now has posted the latest verbal encouragement to violence, this time from Harris-Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The political organization said, “Harris-Biden Commerce Secretary @GinaRaimondo calls for President Trump to be ‘extinguished for good.’ Ten days ago, a deranged Harris supporter tried to assassinate President Trump. Yet, Democrat lunatics continue to spew this dangerous rhetoric.”

A social media site commenter immediately pointed out, to the FBI, “If a random citizen said this you’d be at their doorstep. Can we hold this woman accountable?”

And another, “What a nasty woman.”

 

Bob Unruh

