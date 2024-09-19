There are those political bureaucrats in high positions of international organizations who are trying to shift the rights of people so that they can be controlled.

Free speech, they think, is dangerous. Making health decisions? That should be left to “experts.” And more.

It was obvious during the COVID pandemic, that viral catastrophe that came out of China and killed millions around the globe.

There often was criticism, from leftist ideologists, that governments did not have more control over people, other than the lockdowns, the mask mandates, the mandatory shots and such that did happen.

Even then, there was discussion among Marxists that international groups, the World Health Organization and the United Nations, needed more authority over people.

Now there’s a plan that is being assembled that apparently would do just that. And Republicans are at war with it:

It is the Summit of the Future, being promoted by the U.N., as which the schemes are expected to be pushed forward.

A report from the Daily Signal explains that GOP members held a news conference to warn about the agenda.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., accused the Biden-Harris regime now in power in Washington of wanting to subordinate Americans to the U.N. and the World Health Organization, so that those organizations, when they would choose, could dictate to Americans what they could do.

Good and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., led a press conference with other GOP members to express their opposition to what effectively would amount to a global governance.

“They seek to facilitate the evolution of the U.N. from an international cooperative body to an international governing body,” Good charged.

Good pointed out that in November, voters will decide what kind of country the U.S. will be, since President Donald Trump had withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization, but the Biden-Harris regime immediately subjected Americans to the whims of that organization again.

Good said now the U.N. and a long list of bureaucrats want to be “transforming” the bureaucracy into “global governance.”

Biden and Harris, of course, are supporting “the surrender” of the U.S. to the ideology, he charged.

“They want America to be subordinated to and governed by the U.N.,” he said.

The report also explained Good is shocked by the legacy news media’s decision to ignore the dispute.

“This is the most important issue [but it’s] getting the least amount of attention relative to its importance and its impact on our country and on the American people,” he said.

Legacy media, of course, are occupied with claims such as that report on “Biden beats Trump at Stock Market,” when Trump’s economy was blasted at its conclusion by the literal global shutdown of business because of COVID, and Biden’s was benefited by the world economy’s eventual recovery from that.

Legacy media outlets also are tied up reporting on the newest Democrat-weighted polling showing Kamala Harris ahead in the presidential race.

Or the criminal court obstacles of some entertainer now named “Diddy.”

And those disputes of national significance like, “Are Don Jr. and Guilfoyle done?”

The U.N.’s agenda for the coming few days includes three international deals the leftist officials want to finalize: “The Pact for the Future,” the “Declaration Future Generations” and the “Global Digital Compact.”

The Daily Signal report notes that U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres already has tried to convince member nations, using COVID-19 as justification, that his power, and that of the U.N., should be raised to sky-high levels so that they could do as they please in another world crisis.

“The Pact for the Future includes an ’emergency platform’ that would give Guterres the power as U.N. chief to address what the agreement calls ‘global shocks,'” the report said.

Those “shocks” could come from “climatic or environmental events,” more pandemics, “biological” events and anything else that they say disrupts “global flows of goods, people, or finance.”

Yes, there’s also the recognition of a “major event in outer space.”

“That’s enough examples and enough reasons for them to get involved pretty much whenever and wherever they want to,” Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., charged. “I hope that this body and the Senate continues to reject, push back, and stop this agreement and this push by this administration to sell our sovereignty to globalists.”

The U.N. naively insists on guaranteeing the elimination of “intergenerational transmission of poverty and hunger, inequality and injustice.”

Technology would come under U.N. control through the digital compact.

It provides, for example, U.N. authority to use artificial intelligence to stop “misinformation and disinformation,” which as leftists define it includes facts or opinions they don’t like.

The nations of WHO, two decades ago, adopted the idea of international health regulations. Then under the Biden-Harris regime after COVID, their bureaucrats proposed a plan to give Ghebreyesus authority to declare a public health alert anywhere.

The idea that the Biden-Harris regime could arbitrarily impose such a bureaucracy on Americans prompted the House already to approve a plan requiring Senate approval of any such “treaty.” But it has yet to be adopted by the Senate.