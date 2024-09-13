“We’re still very much in a position of trying to actually figure out all of its implications and its implementation, which is an uncomfortable position [to be in] even several years later,” Davidson Gillette, an accounting professor at East Carolina University who co-wrote an article on the tax’s implications, told the Washington Post.

The Inflation Reduction Act revenue provisions are estimated to increase taxes by nearly $300 billion between Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2031, according to the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT). Democrats claimed the tax increases would solely affect corporations and people making over $400,000 annually, but the JCT found it would also lead to tax increases for lower income brackets, estimating those making less than $10,000 would see their average tax rate increase from 7.3% in 2022 to 7.6% in 2023, those making between $30,000-$40,000 would see their rate rise from 7.8% to 7.9% and those making between $100,000-$200,000 would see a tax rate increase from 19.1% to 19.4%.