Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, are taking credit for the recent drop in encounter numbers at the southern border – after reinstating policies similar to what was enacted by former President Donald Trump.

It’s no secret that since taking office, the Biden administration, and particularly his VP Harris who was given the border portfolio and forever became known as the “border czar,” did absolutely nothing to stop undocumented migrants from pouring over the border and into the interior of the U.S. over the past three years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released its August update on Monday, noting the success Biden’s Securing the Border interim final rule has had since it was implemented in June of this year.

Troy A. Miller, a senior official performing the duties of the commissioner, said the number of encounters at the southern border has fallen to levels not seen in years.

“CBP continues to enforce the Securing the Border interim final rule and deliver strong consequences for illegal entry, and encounters between ports of entry remain at their lowest level in years. Through the work of our dedicated personnel, this enhanced enforcement posture is meaningfully disrupting the operations of deadly transnational criminal organizations. In August, CBP’s counternarcotics surge efforts also led to the seizure of 30% more dangerous drugs than in July – keeping them out of our communities and enabling further enforcement against these criminal networks,” Miller said.

According to the CBP report, since the proclamation has been enforced, encounters between ports of entry have decreased by more than 50%. The report notes the executive action has “led to a significant increase in the percentage of migrants removed from the United States and a decrease in the number of people released pending their removal proceedings.”

Furthermore, through June 5, and Sept. 10, the Department of Homeland Security has removed or returned more than 131,000 individuals to over 140 countries. DHS has tripled the amount of noncitizens processed for removal and has decreased the amount of releases pending immigration court, according to the report.

“Total removals and returns over the past year exceed removals and returns in any fiscal year since 2010 and a majority of all southwest border encounters during the past three fiscal years resulted in a removal, return, or expulsion,” the report states.

However, despite the rosy picture being painted, the border states continue to struggle with undocumented migrants, and are seeing a growing number of violent gangs coming across.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday his state’s plan to target and arrest members of the Tren De Aragua prison gang, which originated in Venezuela, according to the Center Square.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera, who was present at the news conference in Houston, said there is no way to vet anyone coming across the southern border, and in some cases, countries like Venezuela have refused to help agents identify people – so those people are let go into the interior of the U.S.

“What people fail to realize is working on the border, we see everything come through, but it doesn’t affect us as much as it affects the rest of the United States, especially Houston. Everything that comes through our area just passes through and it ends up as your problem or a problem somewhere up north. If people don’t wake up and see it for what it is, we’re going to be in a lot of trouble in this country,” Cabrera said.

Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy and Biden’s Interim Final Rule, share many similarities. Both policies made allowances and exemptions for certain aliens, including unaccompanied alien children, lawful permanent residents, noncitizens with a valid visa or any other lawful permission to enter the U.S.

“Under the IFR, aliens arriving in the United States at the southern border during emergency border circumstances who do not fall within the exceptions to the Proclamation’s entry restrictions are ineligible for asylum unless they show by a preponderance of the evidence (i.e., that it is more likely than not) that “exceptionally compelling circumstances exist,” Biden’s proclamation states.

Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols (Remain in Mexico) placed migrants into removal proceedings before an immigration judge. These undocumented migrants were to remain in Mexico throughout their removal proceedings.

“With certain exceptions, MPP applies to aliens arriving in the U.S. on land from Mexico (including those apprehended along the border) who are not clearly admissible and who are placed in removal proceedings under INA § 240. This includes aliens who claim a fear of return to Mexico at any point during apprehension, processing, or such proceedings, but who have been assessed not to be more likely than not to face persecution or torture in Mexico. Unaccompanied alien children and aliens in expedited removal proceedings will not be subject to MPP. Other individuals from vulnerable populations may be excluded on a case-by-case basis,” Trump’s policy states.

While security at any of the U.S. borders is a good thing, there is a stark difference between how Biden’s policy has been accepted, and even celebrated, while Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, enacted in 2019, was touted as divisive, and even racist.

Comment by Trump during his presser today: “The press is loco. I use that word because we made a deal with Mexico.” It’s just stunning how this guy has absolutely no sensitivity or self awareness when it comes to race. — Carl Hasting (@67jewelCDH) October 1, 2018

Trump calls Mexicans, “criminals & rapists”. Calls black athletes, “sons of bitches”. Calls Latin/African countries, “shit-holes”. Calls black celebrities & candidates, “dumb”, “low-IQ”, “not equipped”. Calls Neo-Nazis, “very fine people”. Puts out racist ad. HE. IS. A. RACIST. https://t.co/zIfFDGMqRK — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 5, 2018

Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy caused immense human suffering for people lawfully seeking asylum in America. MPP also has dubious legal standing and undermines U.S. foreign policy. An appalling and indefensible decision by an extreme right wing Supreme Court. https://t.co/OgeZSyoY79 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, liberal groups are calling out Harris’ plan to implement the bipartisan bill she says was nixed by Trump if she becomes president – which includes continuing to build the wall at the southern border, and increasing funding to detain undocumented migrants.

However, despite her policies mirroring Trump’s, some insist they still support Harris’ campaign, according to Axios.

Kerri Talbot, executive director of the Immigration Hub, told Axios the group “still opposes this bill,” and “if you take out the Ukraine aide that was originally part of the compromise, it’s just a Republican bill,” but added she still supports the Harris campaign.

Gina Cummings of Oxfam America said her group believes the bill “should not be brought to the Senate floor or passed under any current or future administration.”

Meanwhile, Sunil Varghese, policy director at the International Refugee Assistance Project, said “anti-immigrant policies rather than reform or modernize the sorely outdated U.S. immigration system.”