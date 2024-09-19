WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an unprecedented win for diversity, President Biden pledged to the American people that the next assassin of Donald Trump would be a woman of color.

“I will appoint the first black woman to assassinate Trump,” Biden said. “It’s long overdue.”

The surprise announcement has stirred speculation that Biden would be ordering Kamala Harris to finish what the previous two shooters had started. However, with her busy on the campaign trail, sources tell us he’s shown interest in one of those Haitians he’s been hearing so much about.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Biden said, “It’s long past time. We should have assassins that reflect the nation — a black nation. Blacks are great killers. No, I’m serious! Have you ever been to South Central? Corn Pop was a bad dude, a killer! And I want someone like that on our team. But, you know, a woman.”