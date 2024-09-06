Joe Biden has been taking criticism over the last few weeks for taking one vacation after another. In fact, after the Democrat National Convention he left for one vacation. Then went from that vacation immediately to another.

Some of that likely is because he’s on his way out of the administration, having been pushed out of the 2024 campaign by elites in the Democrat party who picked Kamala Harris as his replacement.

But the recent lengthy string of holidays for Biden isn’t even the worst of the problem, according to Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

He reveals that Biden, in fact, has taken “48 years worth of vacation in three years.”

That’s the opposite direction from what most Americans go in their vacations.

”Americans continue to deprive themselves of vacations, taking an average of 11 days a year, even fewer than the famous workaholics in Japan,” he said. “Expedia’s Annual Vacation Deprivation Report showed that Americans, on average, get 12 paid days off a year but don’t even take all that. In Japan, workers take 12 days off annually. The travel firm said that many Americans claim that they are too busy for a break.”

The report said Americans are nearly twice as likely to go a year or more between vacations, 32% compared to 18% globally.

Not so with Joe.

”Biden has spent 532 days on vacation in less than four years, according to RNC Research,” the report said. “Using Expedia’s average of time off Americans take, Biden’s tally is the equivalent of over 48 years of vacations — 48.3 years, to be exact.”

The column explained, “As in past administrations, the president’s aides said he remains on call when on break, and he is sometimes shown on his cellphone when not napping in a chaise lounge at Rehoboth Beach.”