(FOX NEWS) — Kris Kristofferson “passed away peacefully in his home” in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, Sept. 28, Fox News Digital confirmed.

In addition to roles in the “Blade” trilogy and “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid,” Kristofferson earned a Golden Globe award for best actor for his role in “A Star is Born.”

The country music legend was part of the Highwaymen with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.