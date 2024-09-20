A bombshell report has confirmed that President Donald Trump authorized 10,000 troops to be at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because of the possibly rowdy crowd he expected there for the vote in Congress to adopt the Electoral College results giving the White House to Joe Biden.

The revelation simply destroys the Democrats long-held and daily-promoted ideology that Trump was trying for an “insurrection” on that day, a move which by definition involves the overthrow of a government and the takeover by another of all finances, military decisions, foreign policy decisions and more.

That’s because it would be inconceivable that a president would summon 10,000 troops who would be in opposition to him if that actually was his plan.

It is the Gateway Pundit that is citing “a groundbreaking report from Steve Baker” that revealed the evidence of that day.

“These newly surfaced transcripts, which were previously concealed, reveal the truth that many in the mainstream media have ignored,” the report said. “According to the documents, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that President Trump expressed concern about the potential for unrest and proactively ordered the necessary precautions.”

In fact, the evidence now revealed, confirms three days before the event, Milley documented the president said, “Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protesters here on the 6th. Make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

Trump continued, “I don’t care if you use Guard, or Soldiers, active duty Soldiers, do whatever you have to do. Just make sure it’s safe.”

The Gateway Pundit described the details as “damning revelations” that destroy the “narrative propagated by the mainstream media and Democrats who have continuously blamed Tiump for the chaos that unfolded.”

The report noted the evidence confirms Pentagon officials failed to act on Trump’s requests, and when Chief Steven Sund of the U.S. Capitol Police urgently requested that Trump’s offer be accepted, “the Secretary of the Army’s representative denied the request, citing concerns about the ‘optics’ of having National Guard troops stationed at the Capitol.”

In fact, the report confirms that Col. Earl Matthews, of the Washington National Guard, said his units “could’ve gone in right away. But the secretary of the Army did not give us the approval.”

It was the Federalist that reported earlier that Nancy Pelosi’s sham January 6 committee, assigned to “investigate” those events but in actuality determined to try to find ways to blame Trump, probably suppressed evidence that would exonerate Trump.

Instead, the members of that partisan committee claimed Trump “never gave any order to deploy the National Guard on January 6th or on any other day.”

In fact, Washington’s mayor turned down additional troops “for political reasons,” the report said.

In fact, Pelosi is on a video recording released later in which she confirmed her own responsibility for failing to have the Capitol secured that day:

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: “I take responsibility.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

Pelosi later refused to turn over her communications from that day, and Democrats on her partisan committee later destroyed evidence that they had reviewed regarding the protesters who rioted that day, breaking windows in the Capitol and sitting in Pelosi’s office.

In another video, she stated, “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out. We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to secure…”