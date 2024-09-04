Are you bored with life? Well, if you are, Bunky, take heart. You have about 90 million fellow Americans with the same attitude toward life. According to the Talker Research Survey, 1 out of 4 Americans say they’re bored with life.

That’s a pretty amazing admission to make when there’s a clown show going on in the nation’s capital and home of the swamp. And it’s free of charge. Just fire up the old flat screen and you’ve got an equivalent of the freak show at the county fair.

For example, some people saw the video of Sen. Chuck Schumer claiming that New York is the greatest state in the world, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Schumer gives credence to the idea that the earth is being visited by aliens from other planets. He does things that lead one to believe he has been on the earth for a short period of time. We see him on the balcony of his apartment in New York standing in front of a gas grill. He’s obviously adding to the carbon footprint and destroying the eco-balance of the earth – but when a Democrat does that, it’s alright because it’s in defense of democracy.

On the grill we see some charred hot dogs, which we assume Chuck has successfully cooked, and next to the hot dogs are raw hamburger patties with slices of cheese on them. I guess this is Schumer’s attempt to show us he’s just one of the guys. You know, just being a common man like millions of other guys out grilling, ready to turn his hamburger patties into cheeseburgers. Clearly, he doesn’t know that the cheese will be like an artifact from Hiroshima by the time the burgers are cooked.

Our common man Chuck has a big smile on his face of accomplishment. But senator, the cheese doesn’t go on when the patties are as raw as a baby’s bottom. Give that man a red nose and big floppy shoes.

You can’t be bored if you’re paying attention to the swamp denizens in D.C. Of course, they’d be a lot more fun if they didn’t have the power to affect your life and mine.

Another laugh fest is watching VP candidate Tim Walz use his weasel words to defend the embellishment of his military service record. He tried to claim he carried weapons in war when he actually was stationed in southern Italy. Yeah, you remember the Chef Boyardee War with Italy, right?

If you’re really bored, there’s another shake-your-head video of the Cherokee Princess Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It shows her trying to be just one of the common folk where she says, ” I think am going to have a beer.”

She opens the bottle and darn near swallows the bottle neck, you know, just like one of the beer-swilling kin-folk that she is.

If that doesn’t break your boredom, you can go to the old reliable collection of Kamala Harris word-salad videos available on the internet. Who cannot be entertained by her attempt to use a bunch of words in the hope that somehow they will emerge as something close to a coherent thought?

If that fails to lift a smirk from your sense of ennui, try out the Nancy Pelosi video embedded below. She finally confirms your suspicions about her being a reptilian entity. Yikes!

