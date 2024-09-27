For the last couple of months, I’ve been noting various articles in which very rich people are taking some remarkable steps:

Now, clearly wealthy people are always shifting around their financial portfolios. Still, these activities were unusual enough to warrant media attention. This begs the question, what do they know that we don’t know?

Wealthy people (usually) aren’t fools. They watch the economic climate. It’s (usually) how they became wealthy. And the economic climate they’re watching apparently is worrying them.

Now consider these headlines:

And, of course:

Conclusion from all these headlines: Something big is coming, and it’s the little people who will get hurt the most.

I don’t like those words. I’m someone who delights in domesticity and prefers peaceful periods. But unquestionably, this year’s election is shaping up to be global in scope, and its impact won’t be limited to within our own borders. What happens in America will impact the rest of the world. As columnist Robert Knight noted, “Elections should never be this important.”

Everyone is predicting what kinds of bad stuff will happen if Kamala wins. The tax plans and economic policies she’s outlined (including raising the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28% and taxing unrealized capital gains) are making wealthy people nervous.

One hedge fund billionaire said the proposed tax on unrealized capital gains on individuals making $100 million or more was particularly troubling and “would cause mass selling of almost everything – stocks, bonds, homes, art – I think it would result in a crash in the markets and an immediate, pretty quick recession.”

But a Kamala presidency is predicted to impact the lower to middle-class the most. Increased regulations, taxes and inflation always hit the lowest sectors the hardest.

But not as many people are predicting what kinds of bad stuff will happen if Trump is reelected. The Deep State pushback against his leadership is likely to be vicious and could include everything from deliberately crashing the economy to triggering terrorist sleeper cells.

As Trump himself said, “Our country right now is in the most dangerous position it’s ever been in from an economic standpoint, from a safety standpoint.. You could end up in a depression of the 1929 variety. We’re very close to that, and we’re very close to a world war.”

One person noted, “I believe they will INTENTIONALLY crash the economy right as [Trump] takes office. They will intentionally make it worse than 1929, so that he is so burdened and so distracted and in such a hole that even all of his brilliance will take four years just to dig us out and get us back to ‘normal,’ and then they will succeed because he will not be able to get anything else done during that time. All efforts will go towards rebuilding our economy from the rubble.”

This person adds, “In fact, I think the ONLY thing still holding us up right now is the HOPE of Trump getting in there in just a few short months. That’s it. We’re riding on FUMES right now, fumes of the HOPE of help eventually coming.”

Right now things are so fragile, that it will take just one gentle tap to send the whole American economy crashing off the edge of a cliff. Does the following chart look sustainable?

That’s why a Trump presidency might well be disastrous. Thanks to Deep State opposition, he won’t be allowed to succeed. After all, what better way for the Deep State to “win” than to allow the economy to crash, then conveniently be able to blame it on Trump? In other words, the mess we’re in is too big even for Trump to fix.

And yet most people are suffering from a “normalcy bias.” An opinion piece on the Burning Platform notes the cognitive dissonance is leaving people “feeling uneasy and mentally uncomfortable. They know something bad is going to happen, but they don’t know when. Pretending all is well is their only choice, because thinking and questioning the narrative is frowned upon by their peers.” (This is another reason behind the troubling “doomspending” trend.)

Here’s the thing, though: The vast majority of whatever may happen in the future is far, far beyond our individual control. The only thing we can do is strengthen our own individual situation. One financial strategist suggests “paying attention to what you can control, such as prioritizing essential costs and cutting back on non-essential spending.”

Even a former FBI agent is suggesting stocking up on three to four months’ worth of food, arming yourself, and clubbing up with neighbors. Again, what does he know that we don’t know?

Something is coming, folks. Something much bigger than we as individuals can fight against. Whether that something is medical, economic, societal, political, or some combination therefore – the point is, something is coming.

Whatever this “something” will be, it’s almost a sure bet it will nullify our constitutional rights of speech, religion, self-defense and other critical issues. Interpret that as you will, but don’t ignore the ramifications. This “something” may also impact your financial security (if it hasn’t already) and even your food supply.

Whatever steps you choose to take, take them now. Something big is coming, and we need to brace for impact. Food for thought as the election looms dead ahead.