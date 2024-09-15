WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Gunshots erupted in the vicinity of Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon as the former president was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The president is safe.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” said Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. said on X: “Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended.”

The United States Secret Service confirmed the incident, noting it’s working closely with authorities and investigating.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe,” the agency confirmed on X.

“Secret Service agent opened fire at suspected person with weapon while Trump was golfing, AP sources say,” Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press said on X.

“Biden, Harris were briefed on reported shooting near Trump’s golf course and are ‘relieved’ he’s safe, White House says,” Kinnard added.

The White House acknowledged the incident, saying: “The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

Sean Hannity of Fox News, a resident of Palm Beach, says the shooting happened on the fifth hole of Trump’s golf game, and an AK-47 weapon was recovered.

“Within seconds, the Secret Service pounced on the president and covered him,” Hannity said.

“You had snipers with tripods. They knew the direction where the shots had been fired, and they had eyes on the location where the shots had been fired.”

The suspect was arrested in Martin County, located just north of Palm Beach County, and his demeanor was said to be “calm.”

“He was not armed when we took him out of the car,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WFLX-TV.

“I just sat down for my only second cup of coffee for the day,” Snyder said when he received the BOLO (Be On the Lookout).

“I set my coffee down and came out here, and sure enough we got the car.”

“I-95 is still locked down. Don’t get on I-95 northbound.”

It was just two months ago on July 13 that Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his ear.

No injuries were reported in Sunday’s shooting, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Trump’s top congressional allies, said on X: “Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country.”

The Associated Press spoke with Max Egusquiza, of Palm Beach, who described the emergency response outside Trump’s golf course.

“From what I saw 5 black unmarked SUVs blocked in a grey Mercedes in front of the golf course. There were about 20 or more cop cars flying from nearby streets,” he said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly, which can bee seen here:

