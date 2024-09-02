California Democrats waited until the final minutes of their legislative session to mount a rescue operation to save Kamala Harris from herself.

California was going to pass a law to pay black citizens for being black. What else could it be, considering California was a free state in the 19th century? Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris worked to turn that policy over to the California Reparations Commission. Harris always has been on record in favor of reparations, but timing is everything, and the woman wants to be president. The election is a few weeks away, and reparations are not politically correct.

Democrats in the legislature advanced a package of 14 bills produced by the work of the California Reparations Commission, and did so right in the midst of a presidential election. Their planning obviously was disrupted by the forced sidelining of the elected president and his replacement by candidate Kamala Harris. Now it’s time for cleanup in aisle California.

Non-Californians need to know the state’s legislature does most lawmaking under cover of darkness, with no public hearings, adding language to bills on the last day in the last hour of the legislative session. These are pieces of legislation that would not pass under the normal course of business. When you wish to write the rules for everyone else, and you do not want them to notice, Golden State lawmaking is done in secret, and the bill is on its way to be signed by a governor before the public is even aware of what just happened.

As an aside, this is how a state becomes a one-party state. It also is an example of how to destroy democracy.

Had the Republican Party blocked the funding bill for reparations, cities would burn. But since only 20% of California legislators are Republicans, the Democrats had to take action on their own. Had Joe Biden remained their candidate, none of this would have happened.

It would not do to raise the reparations issue with a presidential election only a couple of months away, and the Democrats’ political campaign focused upon the first black woman candidate. There will be plenty of time to fund reparations in California, and perhaps the nation, if Kamala Harris wins this election.

If the legislature had not demurred, it would have been left to Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto reparations, and he would not personally want to do that, as he bragged at every opportunity of having orchestrated the establishment of the California Reparations Commission. With a title such as that, it was a foregone conclusion what the group’s recommendations would be.

It is a bit strange to watch the California Democrats kill the reparations funding and watch the Democratic firebrands whimper. They sacrificed for the cause of the nation’s first black, first person of India heritage and the first woman president.

They are consoled by the thought that things will get better as soon as the Democrats control everything. In this election, 15% of the legislative districts in California do not have a Democrat an a Republican on the ballot. As it stand, before the Nov. 5 Golden State vote, Republicans, again, control only 20% of the state legislature and zero statewide constitutional offices.

The last day to register to vote in California is Oct. 21. All voters will receive a mail-in ballot, which may be “dropped” into unattended boxes located throughout the state. To avoid the election-day rush, in-person voting starts on Oct. 26, and the only restriction on mailed ballots is that each must be postmarked by Nov. 5 and be received by Nov. 12.

The outcome of California’s vote is not jeopardized by the end-of-session, late-night hold placed on reparations. California Democrats sacrificed reparations now to make a substantial in-kind contribution to the election of Kamala Harris.

