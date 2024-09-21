(DAILY MAIL UK) – A Kentucky sheriff exchanged phones with a local judge before shooting him dead in his chambers, according to a new report. District judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot dead in his office after a short argument by Letcher County sheriff Mickey Stines, 44, according to police.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear, but video from the judge’s office shows the two men looked at each other’s phones before Stines opened fire, sources told The Mountain Eagle.

Sheriff Stines had entered the courtroom and asked to speak to Mullins privately before they headed to the judge’s office. After a short conversation, Stines reportedly stood up to lock the door and each man then took their cellphone out and handed it to the other, the local outlet reported.