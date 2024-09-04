A new report has found Chinese operatives are using social media platforms to impersonate American voters and spread divisive narratives about issues in the U.S., particularly social issues, and political conversations around the 2024 presidential election.

Graphika, a company that analyzes online social media behaviors, published their report titled “The #Americans” Tuesday, detailing how Spamouflage – a Chinese state-linked influence operation – has become increasingly aggressive on social media platforms, using personas disguised as Americans to sew divisive narratives.

Spamouflage is an influence operation first monitored by Graphika in 2019. Active on over 40 online platforms, it uses inauthentic accounts to promote pro-China and anti-Western narratives. Graphika determined the origins of the operation are linked to the Chinese government.

Graphika’s ATLAS intelligence reporting, which analyzes real-time intelligence and data, identified over a dozen accounts claiming to be American citizens, fifteen Spamouflage accounts were found on X, while one account was found on TikTok.

These accounts all claim to be American citizens, and have been found to be sowing doubt in the U.S. electoral process, while also targeting social issues like gun control, racial inequality, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Analysts state much of the content was likely generated through the use of artificial intelligence.

President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris have also all been targeted by these accounts in the run-up to the 2024 election, which both “seeded and amplified content denigrating Democratic and Republican candidates.”

The report states Graphika’s findings built on research conducted by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which published findings in April that the Chinese were using Spamouflage accounts to impersonate MAGA supporters.

While attempts to pose as American social media users have increased significantly, analysts note the accounts failed to get any traction, with the exception being a single Spamouflage account on TikTok that garnered 1.5 million views.

“Many of the accounts’ bios suggested the U.S. is deteriorating and filled with discrimination. For example, some posed rhetorical questions with awkward grammar, such as ‘is the present America still our America?’ or ‘is the current president our president?’ likely to present themselves as U.S. voters disappointed in the current administration,” the report states.

The Chinese government has recently upped its spying efforts both inside and outside of the U.S.

Recently, Chinese military installations have been rumored to have been erected along the coast of Cuba to spy on American military bases in Florida, as well as the state’s space program.

Other instances include Chinese agents being planted inside important political offices, where they quickly use their position to advance China’s interests. New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul, has recently been caught in a scandal after a former aide in her office was accused of working as a Chinese agent.

Hochul’s former aide, Linda Sun, was indicted on charges of not registering as a foreign agent, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy. Sun’s husband, Christopher Hu, allegedly laundered millions of dollars paid to the couple by the Chinese Communist Party. Hu has been charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and misuse of means of identification.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sun and Hu appeared in federal court in Brooklyn Tuesday, with both pleading not guilty to the charges.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said Sun and Hu enriched themselves while furthering the interests of the CCP.

“As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as deputy chief of staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP… The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars. Our office will act decisively to prosecute those who serve as undisclosed agents of a foreign government,” Peace said.

It is also alleged Sun blocked representatives of Taiwan from accessing the governor, worked to prevent meetings with Taiwanese officials, and attempted to manipulate public statements made by the governor about China.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office further stated Sun repeatedly violated internal rules and protocols, which included providing falsified invitation letters from Hochul’s office, allowing CCP representatives to enter the U.S. unlawfully.

The 64-page indictment alleged Sun and Hu bought luxury homes with the proceeds, including a $4 million home in Long Island, a $2 million condo in Hawaii, and a fleet of luxury sports cars, including a 2024 Ferrari Roma.

Gov. Hochul stated during an interview with WNYC she was “outraged” by the allegations, calling Sun “brazen.”

“I’m furious, and I’m outraged, and absolutely shocked at how brazen her behavior was. It was a betrayal of trust,” Hochul said.

WND reached out to Hochul’s Office for comment on the charges against Sun, but did not receive an immediate reply.

Sun was released on a $1.5 million bond, while Hu was released with a bond of $500,000. Bail conditions include Sun being forbidden to contact the Chinese consulate.

