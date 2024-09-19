(NEW YORK POST) – All-out panda-monium! Zoogoers in China have been left outraged after discovering that the so-called “pandas” they were cooing over were just painted dogs.

The duped visitors claimed they only realized the scam at the Shanwei zoo when one of the apparent pandas started panting and barking, according to local media.

Video shot by a visitor showed one of the not-so-subtly disguised dogs clearly panting while lying on a rock inside a fenced-off area.