Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy released a white paper breaking down the scale of the ongoing border crisis taking place under the Biden-Harris administration.

Millions of illegal migrants have been released into the interior United States since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris entered the White House, a record number of suspected terrorists have reached the border and hundreds of Americans have died on average from fentanyl poisoning every day, according to a report compiled by Roy’s staff and exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Republican lawmaker is calling on Congress to take more permanent action on the crisis.

“My team compiled a summary of the Border Invasion perpetrated against the American people by the Harris-Biden regime — and it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Roy said in a statement to the DCNF. “Our country is being torn apart — from dangerous fentanyl to lawless criminals, from known terrorists to death and abuse of migrants, from massive financial costs to fundamental re-making of American society including non-citizen voters.”

“It’s purposeful — and the damage is far-reaching. Every journalist, politicians, and American should read this report and seethe with rage,” the congressman continued.

Among the white paper’s key findings: more than 8.5 million illegal migrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since Biden entered office, surpassing the population of 37 states, with at least 5.6 million of them released into the country; a record-breaking 169 known or suspected terrorists were arrested the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2023, with at least 99 illegal migrants on the terror watchlist having been released into the U.S. between fiscal years 2021 and 2023; and fentanyl poisonings killed 75,000 Americans in 2023, averaging 200 deaths a day.

The enormous border numbers have left U.S. law enforcement personnel overwhelmed and unprepared to handle the crisis, according to the report.

There were 14 Border Patrol agent suicides in 2022, nearly twice the number recorded in 2020, according to Roy’s office. At the same time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents only deported 44,096 criminal aliens in fiscal year 2022, which marks a 62% decline from fiscal year 2020.

The report also included the personal toll the crisis has taken on everyday Americans, highlighting the tragic killings of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley and others, allegedly at the hands of illegal migrants.

The report — which was shared with other GOP offices in Congress — calls on lawmakers to pass the Secure the Border Act and the SAVE Act, which would help end the border crisis by closing loopholes that allow the release of illegal migrants, among other measures, and would ensure U.S. citizens are the only ones participating in federal elections, respectively.

“Radical progressive Democrats have caused the worst border crisis in recent history, and the flames have spread to almost every state and locality in the nation,” the report concludes. “This crisis is rooted in a fundamental desire to remake and cement one party rule built on dependence on the state.”

