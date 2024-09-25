CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said Wednesday that he doesn’t understand how Vice President Kamala Harris can anticipate a November victory, given his network’s poll indicating voters perceive former President Donald Trump’s administration as more successful.

Over 50% of voters view Trump’s term in office as “a success” while just 37% perceive President Joe Biden’s tenure as successful, according to a Tuesday CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Jennings, on “CNN News Central,” said it is a significant issue for Harris to be part of the Biden administration when most voters perceive the president as having an unsuccessful term thus far.

WATCH:

“Look, she’s got a major problem: It’s Joe Biden and the fact that she’s his vice president. In our CNN survey yesterday, 51% of registered voters said that Trump had a successful presidency. Only 37% said the same about Biden and Harris. A lot of that has to do with the economy and it mostly has to do with inflation,” Jennings said. “And so she’s yet to look into a television camera and say, ‘Here are two or three things that Joe Biden did that I disagreed with and I would do it differently and I have learned from that.’ She’s effectively running on a continuation of the same. People don’t like the same and they remember Trump better. I don’t know how you expect to win under those circumstances.”

Jennings asserted Tuesday polls by Quinnipiac University and Gallup are also troubling for Harris.

“The nervous campaign this morning is the Harris campaign. They’re not where they need to be with young voters, they’re not where they need to be with voters of color, working class voters,” he said. “They’re not achieving the margins that they need, that Joe Biden was getting in 2020 and Trump’s base is immovable and right now, his administration and him personally are more popular than they have ever been. It’s a problem.”

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said Tuesday that her network’s poll contains “some alarming numbers” for Harris as she is leading Trump among black voters by 63% and 19% among Latino voters. CNN political director David Chalian noted Harris’ current margin is substantially behind Biden’s 2020 exit polling with black and Hispanic voters.

Trump is presently leading Harris in the more racially diverse sun belt states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, according to a Monday New York Times/Siena College Poll. However, Harris currently holds narrow leads over the former president in the whiter Great Lake battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolling averages.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!