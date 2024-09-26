A new report from CNN has documented that leftist parents, those who call President Donald Trump a “Hitler” and refuse to associate with those who don’t adhere to their chosen ideology, leave their children in the same limited social state – or even worse.

A report from PJMedia explains the CNN “study” revealed “left-leaning parents are instilling a deep-seated animosity toward Republicans in their children.”

In fact, the report said CNN showed “stark polarization among kids based on their parents’ political beliefs. The study found that Democrat-leaning children expressed extreme negative feelings about Donald Trump compared to their Republican counterparts’ relatively mild sentiments toward Kamala Harris.”

CNN reported, “Democrat-leaning kids were about nine times more likely to express negative emotions about Donald Trump than Republican-leaning kids were about Kamala Harris.”

The study found one boy who charged: “Donald Trump, he did bad things. He’s like Hitler,” while another child claimed Trump wants to be president to control “everyone.”

The PJMedia report noted, “Psychologist Ashley Landrum, who analyzed the responses, suggested that the intensity of these sentiments is a reaction to how their parents perceive Trump.”

It gets worse, the report said.

“When asked about friendships across political lines, Republican-leaning children showed more openness to visiting households that support Democratic views. In contrast, Democrat-leaning kids were five times more likely to refuse a visit to a pro-Trump household,” PJMedia said.

“It’s ironic that Democrats who claim to value tolerance are actually instilling a level of bigotry in their own children. Meanwhile, kids with Republican-leaning parents were far more tolerant,” PJMedia explained.

This, the report noted, is “a recipe for a society even more divided than is currently is.”

“He’s like Hitler.” A CNN study of 10 and 11 year-olds found that blue state kids held more polarized and extreme views than red state kids. Are you surprised? pic.twitter.com/nrOMwB2fT0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 26, 2024