Multitudes have questioned how the assassination attempt by the now-dead Thomas Matthew Crooks against President Trump at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, could have happened.

Congress continues to review it, and commentators have insisted the public does not yet know all the facts.

Among the unanswered is how Crooks was able to get onto the roof of a building within the sight line of Trump with a rifle on July 13. He had been spotted by rally goers, yet he was not stopped. Other questions remain today circling around the Secret Service, which in blunt terms failed that day.

The near-catastrophe already has cost the Secret Service chief her job.

But now Melania Trump, whose participation in her husband’s 2024 campaigning so far has been limited, is insisting on answers.

A report at the Daily Mail says Melania has released a video raising questions about the role of law enforcement in the events that day.

She calls the attack on her husband a “horrible, distressing experience.”

“Now, the silence around it is heavy,” she said. “I can’t help but wonder why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech.

“There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”

The Mail report said she was hinting “at a conspiracy” over the events.

“The video ends with a shot promoting her forthcoming memoir ‘Melania,’ which will be released in October,” the report said.

Republicans in Congress already have assembled a task force to investigate the circumstances that developed on that day in July, and the Secret Service “investigation” remains ongoing.

Stunningly, the gunman took shots at Trump from about 150 yards away, from the top of a roof that was near the outdoor rally.

“It’s unclear why the Secret Service didn’t secure that area and why it took officers so long to respond to the shooting. Trump was grazed by a bullet, causing his ear to bleed,” the report said.

It was in the seconds after the shots that Trump created what has become an iconic photographic image, when he stood up, raised his fist in the air and charged the crowd with “Fight, fight, fight.”