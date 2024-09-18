‘Crazy’: Watch 2nd wave of booby-trapped communications devices hit Hezbollah

By Bob Unruh

(Video screenshot)

Only a day after thousands of booby-trapped pager devices used by Hezbollah operatives exploded, killing about a dozen and injuring hundreds more, a second wave of explosions was documented, this time apparently involving walkie-talkie devices.

The Washington Examiner said explosions were reported all over, including in Beirut and Dahiyeh, a “Hezbollah-dominated suburb of the capital.”

The report said social media videos and images confirmed fires erupted.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report from Axios cited sources to say thousands of Hezbollah walkie-talkies were blown up.

The report alleged they were “booby-trapped long in advance by Israeli intelligence and delivered to Hezbollah, which had ordered them as part of the group’s emergency communications system to be used in the event of war with Israel.”

Three were killed when the explosions hit Sohmar in the Bekaa Valley, the report said.

The Al Arabi Network claimed there were more explosions Wednesday than from the pagers on Tuesday, when 12 were killed and thousands injured.

WND reported that the pagers exploded simultaneously.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was one of those wounded in the synchronized explosions. As a result of the attack, which has immediately been blamed on Israel, but for which it has not taken responsibility, Hezbollah terrorists have been ordered to discard their pagers – which were brand new models and were only received in the last few months.

WATCH: Hundreds of pagers simultaneously explode in Mideast as Israel sends deadly message to terrorist network

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


Israel and MideastWND News CenterWorld

Leave a Comment