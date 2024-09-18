Only a day after thousands of booby-trapped pager devices used by Hezbollah operatives exploded, killing about a dozen and injuring hundreds more, a second wave of explosions was documented, this time apparently involving walkie-talkie devices.

The Washington Examiner said explosions were reported all over, including in Beirut and Dahiyeh, a “Hezbollah-dominated suburb of the capital.”

The report said social media videos and images confirmed fires erupted.

Crazy footage of explosion from a cell phone store in Beirut today.

Several explosions were heard in just one building in Beirut, Lebanon today.

A report from Axios cited sources to say thousands of Hezbollah walkie-talkies were blown up.

The report alleged they were “booby-trapped long in advance by Israeli intelligence and delivered to Hezbollah, which had ordered them as part of the group’s emergency communications system to be used in the event of war with Israel.”

Three were killed when the explosions hit Sohmar in the Bekaa Valley, the report said.

The Al Arabi Network claimed there were more explosions Wednesday than from the pagers on Tuesday, when 12 were killed and thousands injured.

WND reported that the pagers exploded simultaneously.

It's being reported out of Lebanon that a cyberattack on Hezbollah pagers has caused them to explode simultaneously, killing or injuring hundreds of Hezbollah operatives.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was one of those wounded in the synchronized explosions. As a result of the attack, which has immediately been blamed on Israel, but for which it has not taken responsibility, Hezbollah terrorists have been ordered to discard their pagers – which were brand new models and were only received in the last few months.

Absolute scenes of chaos in Southern Beirut as hundreds of pagers belonging to members of Hezbollah explode. This is just one location. Hospital videos show Hezbollah members with various injuries from fingers blown off, hands blown off, and significant eye injuries.