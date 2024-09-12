One of the biggest political election influence operations ever, determined by a survey to probably have handed Joe Biden the White House in 2020, was schemed by the Department of Justice’s FBI. The CIA helped, as did a long list of ex-intel operatives for America. And the media.

That was when the Biden family scandals were revealed during the 2020 election race in a computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

The FBI – falsely – told media corporations it was Russian disinformation and they should suppress it. Those intel bureaucrats said the same. And the CIA assisted.

And today, the DOJ has a long list of cases pending against President Donald Trump that have been assembled by Democrat politicians, some of whom actually campaigned for public office on the claims they would “get” Trump.

But Joe Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, now has gone on the record stating DOJ employees “do not bend to politics” and they “will not break under pressure.”

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland is currently trying to throw President Trump in prison while he says this: “Our norms are a promise that we will not allow the is Department to be treated as a political weapon.” He’s gaslighting America. pic.twitter.com/0o1Dy5rx6R — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 12, 2024

It is legacy and leftist media cooperative Associated Press that reported that Garland “will denounce” “conspiracy theories” about the politicization of the federal bureaucracy during a speech this week.

That’s even after FBI agents were revealed to have been plotting together to stop Trump’s presidency during the 2016 campaign, when they exchanged emails about how that could happen.

That was when the bureaucrats used a long list of lies assembled by Trump’s political opponent to open DOJ investigations into his campaign. It’s when a special counsel ultimately determined there was no evidence of the “Russia collusion” claims perpetrated by the DOJ.

The report said, “Garland will use a speech to U.S. attorneys gathered in Washington and other Justice Department members to vigorously defend the department’s integrity and impartiality and to condemn what he describes as ‘outrageous’ attacks that put law enforcement in harm’s way.”

According to prepared remarks publicized by the government, he will say, “These attacks have come in the form of conspiracy theories, dangerous falsehoods, efforts to bully and intimidate career public servants by repeatedly and publicly singling them out, and threats of actual violence.”

The comments continue, “Through your continued work, you have made clear that the Justice Department will not be intimidated by these attacks. But it is dangerous — and outrageous — that you have to endure them.”

Garland repeatedly has been called on to defend the actual politicization of his department, as evidenced by cases, court filings and records.

In fact, his department appointed a “special counsel,” who failed to obtain Senate confirmation, to indict Trump over and over.

For instance, Trump was indicted in a government documents dispute that had largely similar circumstances to a documents dispute for which Joe Biden was given a pass.

Trump was accused of a criminal conspiracy for his comments about the 2020 election. A Democrat prosecutor in New York, who campaigned on targeting Trump, indicted him on 34 felonies for misdemeanor business records violations. And a Democrat lawyer in New York, who also campaigned on getting Trump, sued him for hundreds of millions of dollars for business practices that experts confirmed in court were standard practice.

The prosecutions not actually run by the DOJ reportedly have been influenced by that department, with lawyers visiting in Washington during the times they assembled their charges.

Garland’s comments followed by just days Trump’s latest criticism of the DOJ’s politicization.

“It’s called weaponization. Never happened in this country. They weaponized the Justice Department,” the GOP presidential candidate said during a Tuesday debate.

“Every one of those cases was started by them against their political opponent, and I’m winning most of them, and I will win the rest on appeal.”

Some counts, in fact, have been dismissed, others are already on appeal, and some remain mired in a Supreme Court ruling that presidents have immunity for some actions in the White House.

The DOJ also was caught trying to give a special, kid gloves-soft, deal to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over a variety of charges. The deal fell apart under questioning by a federal judge, and Hunter now has been convicted of gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax charges.

Social media commenters were harsh on Garland:

“Was there a laugh track behind him?”

“They always accuse us of what they are actually doing.”

“Extreme gaslighting.”

“Do they really think that the American public is that stupid?”

“Funny that he has to hold a press conference to try to convince us that the doj isn’t corrupt.”

Garland: “There is not one rule for friends and another for foes. One rule for the powerful and another for the powerless. One rule for the rich and another for the poor. One rule for Democrats and another for Republicans.” Narrator: There are in fact different rules for all… pic.twitter.com/hv85WCMM0s — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024