“Duck Dynasty” has been off the air for several years already, but star Si Robertson is finding himself back in the headlines with an ultra-patriotic statement on the roof of his Louisiana home.

A report from CBN explains that under a program an area roofing company developed, Robertson’s roof now is red, white and blue stripes.

Robertson, who served in the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam, got what KNOE-TV described as a “patriotic home makeover.”

He’s famed for his antics, one-liners and zany interests on the popular television show.

Now it’s for the look of his roof.

According to the report, the project comes through the efforts of Northeast Louisiana Roofing, based in Monroe.

It has developed a program to upgrade homes of veterans, and company spokesman Jeremy Antley told KNOE it’s to honor those who have served the nation.

“It all kind of started with us looking to try to do a veterans program through Owens Corning,” he explained. “But we ended up partnering with Owens Corning and we kind of made our own veterans’ program.”

The project also appeared on Instagram, courtesy of Jase Robertson, Si’s nephew and fellow “Duck Dynasty” star.

“I had to go see it for myself and take pictures for y’all,” Jase wrote on the social media platform.

He continued, “I said this on our ‘Unashamed’ podcast on Thursday: there’s no mistaking Si’s priorities in his senior years. He loves Jesus, and he loves America, and he’s definitely unashamed.”