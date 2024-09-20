Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett lashed out Thursday during a committee hearing, claiming a Republican witness testifying would be afraid of listening to a “qualified black woman” like Vice President Kamala Harris.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held a hearing Thursday among lawmakers in order to address the “consequences of the Biden-Harris administration’s policy failures.” During the hearing, Crockett called out Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr’s testimony addressing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) broadband rollouts, citing an article that discussed the “limited success” as it had no mention of diversity.

“Here’s the deal. You’ve testified a lot about the problem with the broadband rollout being diversity, equity and inclusion. You said DEI I don’t know how many times, which is one of the issues that Project 2025 takes issue with,” Crockett said.

“But it’s interesting to me because I have another article from the Texas Tribune, and it actually specifically states that internet providers say they are simultaneously hopeful and skeptical about whether the incoming federal dollars will be enough to connect the most underserved Texans,” Crockett continued. “Historically, other federal rural broadband funding programs have seen limited success because many companies who committed to providing broadband went into default after radically underestimating their cost. It doesn’t say anything about diversity. And the final thing that I will say — ”

Carr then attempted to push back on Crockett, asking if she understood why the costs of broadbands have “increased substantially.” However, the lawmaker snapped back at the witness, stating the election is the “best example” of why Republicans are “so afraid” of DEI.

WATCH:

During his testimony, Carr criticized the Biden-Harris administration for pushing a $42 billion initiative known as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program (BEAD). Carr stated Harris was behind the initiative to “pursue a climate change agenda, DEI requirements, technology biases, price controls, preferences for government-run networks,” despite the potential that it will “leave rural and other unconnected communities behind.”

“I didn’t ask you a question! The final thing that I will say is that this election is the best example of why y’all are so afraid of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Because then you can’t have a simpleminded, underqualified white man somehow end up ascending. Instead, you’ve got to pay attention to the qualified black woman that is on the other side,” Crockett concluded.

President Biden first pushed for major action on broadband internet, net neutrality,