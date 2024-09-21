The “Liberal Democrat” political party in the United Kingdom is demanding that a Christian politician, in defense of his beliefs, must prove in court the divinity of Jesus Christ.

The stunning requirement came as part of a scorchingly hot fight over faith after the party banned a Christian candidate from its slate of candidates, because of his beliefs.

According to the UK Independent, a lawyer for Christian candidate David Campanale explained that the Christian beliefs are protected under section 10 of the Equalities Act, including the statement, “Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life,” out of the gospel of John.

“But in response the Lib Dem legal defense said that Mr. Campanale should legally prove the statement of faith to be true in court,” the report explained.

“[The statement] is outside the defendant’s knowledge and neither admitted nor denied; the claimant is required to prove the same.”

In the United States, Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz already effectively has banished Christians from the ranks of public school teachers. He escorted into law a requirement that technically allows Christians to be teachers, but requires them, in those ranks, but publicly deny basic beliefs of the Bible.

The Independent reported the court fight brought by Campanale against the party after he was thrown out has the “Liberal Democrats” appearing “to demand that a sacked candidate must prove the divinity of Jesus Christ in court.”

Campanale was rejected by the party as a candidate for Sutton and Cheam.

The report noted, “Former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr. Rowan Williams condemned the Lib Dems over the Campanale case and claimed that it is now ‘impossible’ for orthodox Christians, Muslims or Jews to stand for the party.”

The fight is over whether a Lib Dem candidate can “hold socially conservative views on issues like abortion, trans rights, and same sex marriage.”

Campanale told the publication, “God needs no defense. He is after all the judge. It’s whether the Liberal Democrats continue to be seen as out of touch in the dock of public opinion with the liberalism and tolerance of the British people.

“A lot of people back my Christian conviction that our nation’s liberties were built upon biblical foundations and the great story of Christian struggle through the generations for the abolition of slavery, the rights of children not to be sent up chimneys and the existence of trade unionism. If the party rediscovered and celebrated that story and not ridicule it, voters would pay the Lib Dems greater attention.”

The party itself has conceded it has turned anti-Christian.

“It is admitted that Mr. Taylor said words to the effect that the party of past prominent Liberal Democrat with Christian beliefs, such as Shirley Williams and Charles Kennedy, ‘was over.’ That was a statement of fact reflecting the current policy platforms and public political stance of the Liberal Democrats as shaped democratically by the decisions of its membership.”

The Christian Institute noted the messaging was clear: “The Liberal Democrats have indicated that those who uphold Christian values cannot be party candidates.”

Since he was thrown out because of his religious beliefs against abortion, gay marriage and sex change ideologies, he is suing for religious discrimination.