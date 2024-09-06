Democrats unleash campaign statements using AP report, which was deleted for being false

By Bob Unruh

(Pixabay)

Associated Press this week posted a false report on a comment by GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance, and Democrats quickly grabbed it to use in their campaign, even though it was, in fact, deleted for being false.

The AP statement, later deleted, claimed JD Vance “says school shootings are a ‘fact of life.’”

The reality is that Vance said, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life.”

The legacy wire service announced, when it released a new statement, that it “replaces an earlier post that was deleted to add context to the partial quote from Vance.”

The correction was seen by thousands even though the original incorrect posting was seen by millions. And the correction wasn’t used by Democrats, only the original.

”Kamala HQ” said, “JD Vance responds to the deadly shooting in Georgia by saying school shootings are just ‘a fact of life’ and attacking common sense gun safety reform.”

”Kamala Harris” then reused it.

So did Gavin Newsom:

Vance called out Harris for the misleading statements:

A commentary at Twitchy said, “Shame on the Associated Press. Well, we’d shame them if they had shame. But they’re incapable of it.”

Then it posted an image of the deleted claim.

Social media concluded, “This is a really misleading headline and tweet. AP should really change it.”

But, Twitchy explained, “It was intentionally misleading.”

Another pointed out Vance’s full statement was: “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools.”

Townhall noted the false statement was seen by at least 2.2 million; the correction only 100,000.

The Harris campaign later put out a fuller statement, explaining, “Harris said ‘it doesn’t have to be this way’ in response to another senseless school shooting. Donald Trump and JD Vance think school shootings are a ‘fact of life’ and ‘we have to get over it.’”

The Daily Caller News Foundation said the Harris campaign “and some liberal media outlets pushed a false claim on Thursday night indicating that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance referred to school shootings as a ‘fact of life.’”

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


