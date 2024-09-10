D.C. Democrats have figured out a new way to punish Trump Country, which is small-town America favoring Donald Trump for president. Overwhelm a small town of 56,000 Americans with 20,000 Haitian migrants, as Biden-Harris has done to Springfield, Ohio, and watch conflict develop.

The liberal media deny news about this, but videos of outrage by longtime residents have gone viral on X and TikTok. Most Haitians do not know how to drive, so car accidents in this small town have caused car insurance rates to skyrocket for everyone who lives there.

There are videos of residents complaining about pets disappearing, presumably taken for food by these migrants, who reportedly also decapitate ducks in the local park. Grocery store items are being opened up and consumed right off the shelves.

A 95-pound elderly woman testified at a public hearing, which is available on video, that “it is so unsafe. I have men that cannot speak English in my front yard screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my front yard, throwing trash in my front yard.” She and her husband feel they are being forced out of their home of 45 years.

Independent journalist Tyler Oliveira has posted many video interviews of Springfield residents on X, including one viewed 1.7 million times of a black veteran explaining how he’s been unable to obtain Medicaid while social services are overwhelmed by Haitian migrants. In another video showing an hours-long waiting line for benefits, an officer estimated that the ratio during the morning is 9-to-1 Haitians compared with locals.

Biden-Harris has lavishly funded these migrants, such that landlords evict American tenants to obtain higher rent from federally subsidized Haitians. On television, Kamala Harris took credit for extending the stay of 100,000 Haitians after their temporary protected status (TPS) expired.

Democrats see future voters for their party by bringing in these large numbers of Haitians and other third-world migrants. Added to the millions crossing over our southern border, this open border policy is to replenish the many voters fleeing Harris to vote for Trump.

Kamala Harris has not relocated all these Haitian migrants to a swing state such as Pennsylvania or Wisconsin, where the backlash could cost her the upcoming election. She also did not drop large numbers on a city such as New York or San Francisco, where liberals praise illegal aliens everywhere except in their own backyard.

Trump is on track to win Ohio by double digits and no longer holds rallies there because his lead is so large. With Trump picking Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance as his running mate, Harris has given up on the state, and Democrats may feel this is a politically safe place for them to dump migrants.

At the videoed city commission meeting on Aug. 27, a local black YouTube influencer, Anthony Harris, passionately decried that “these Haitians are running into trash cans. They’re running into buildings. They’re … flipping cars in the middle of the street.”

One car accident caused by a Haitian migrant in Springfield had particularly tragic consequences. On the first day of school last year, a 35-year-old Haitian national named Hermanio Joseph drove a minivan into oncoming traffic, forcing a school bus carrying 52 students off the road, which killed one of its 11-year-old passengers.

Twenty-three additional children were also injured, one severely. Joseph was subsequently convicted of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide, and sentenced to 9 to 13-and-a-half years in prison.

The Haitian migrant did not have a driver’s license, but had been given a state ID. It was an accident that resulted not from any intoxication, but from out-of-control immigration.

“I have a 20-year-old granddaughter who works two jobs, pays city tax,” Lisa Hayes said at the Springfield public meeting. “She works two jobs, she’s pregnant; it took us four months to get Medicaid for that young lady.”

Meanwhile, Biden-Harris has resumed travel authorizations for migrant parolees under their mass parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV). This began three years ago when 12,000 Haitians appeared at Del Rio, Texas, and camped under the international bridge, where horseback-riding U.S. Border Patrol agents were falsely condemned by Biden and Harris for brandishing whips on migrants.

Biden-Harris exploited this fake news to grant parole (amnesty) to 30,000 migrants every month from four countries – flying them wherever they like. Monday night on Fox, Bill Melugin said 205,000 Haitians have entered our country under the CHNV program, while Venezuelans admitted under this same program have recently terrorized the residents of an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado.

Months ago JD Vance publicly raised this issue of Biden-Harris harming Springfield residents by overwhelming them with migrants. Yet Kamala Harris continues to insist on her open-border policy.