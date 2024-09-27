I may not be the genuine policy wonk that’s needed here, but just for the sake of argument …

We need to get rid of maybe 20-30 million uninvited guests. Impossible, they say.

It would mean police raids, holding camps, kids in cages and leftists pointing their fingers, absolutely ecstatic at all the political capital they can see coming their way.

But none of that is necessary. Where there’s a will there’s a way, and Donald J. Trump has will aplenty.

Executive order. Day 1. Stop giving them any money and stop providing any free services, completely and absolutely, maybe with a one-month heads up. Promise to withhold all federal funds from any governmental entity that wants to try to buck the new system.

Offer them a free plane ticket to anywhere else they want to go and $500 each for their willing cooperation. It’ll be way cheaper than keeping them here. Their reward, if they can be well vetted, is registration for a possible future legal entry. Maybe even an application. That’s the carrot. The stick to encourage them is a month behind barbed wire for those we have to chase down and capture, followed by deportation and permanent exile. If caught re-entering, one year in jail and huge fines.

Next, stop letting them earn money. Hinder their ability to send money back home and fine the crap out of any employers hiring illegals. $5,000 a head. Enforce it rigorously. Mercilessly. $100,000.00 a head for repeat offenders.

Declare war on the cartels. Not like the War on Drugs or the War on Poverty. But for real, crossing the border, using bullets and bombs, wiping out whole enclaves. And treat their money like we would if they were one of those evil Russian oligarchs. Just snatch it up. Tell Mexico to either help or stay out of it. Promise to move the southern border 100 miles farther south if they want to mess around. We’ll keep the factories and march the natives out. The cartels are the Hamas of the Americas. But actually, they are at least a hundred times more deadly.

None of this can be done, one might surmise, because so much of our government is bought and paid for. But a hat tip to Big Fani’s Folly. That whole RICO thing would work wonderfully if applied to the top officials that conspired to aid and abet the unlawful entry of millions. Also, we should apply the principles of “Probable Cause” to the entirety of Congress. Open the books on every self-enriching bastard in the government’s employ. If you’re making a hundred and fifty a year and you’re worth a few million in just a few years, that is probable cause to subpoena your records to find the source of every nickel. Black, white, brown or yellow, Democrat, Republican or Indie, Christian, Jew or Hindu. Greed never needs a diversity program. And it’s time we woke up.

America could become a place of great celebrations! We would be having special elections all over the place. We would be dancing in the streets as one corrupt politician after another got marched off to a federal penitentiary. After that we can all just sit back and enjoy our lovely country!