Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are blasting Hamas after the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas, including that of 23-year-old American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were recovered overnight Saturday.

“I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7,” Biden said.

“He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions.

“I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express. I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.” pic.twitter.com/sof97ktOf2 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 1, 2024

“Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

Harris, the 2024 Democratic nominee for president, said: “Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands.

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ continued brutality, and so must the entire world. From its massacre of 1,200 people to sexual violence, taking of hostages, and these murders, Hamas’ depravity is evident and horrifying. The threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel – and American citizens in Israel – must be eliminated and Hamas cannot control Gaza. The Palestinian people too have suffered under Hamas’ rule for nearly two decades.

“As vice president, I have no higher priority than the safety of American citizens, wherever they are in the world. President Biden and I will never waver in our commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.”

The other hostages have been identified as Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 25, Alexander Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25.

“Together with the entire nation, my wife and I share in the heavy grief of the families. We all mourn with them,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

“I wish to express my deep appreciation to our forces, the brave IDF soldiers and Shin Bet fighters, who risked their lives to return of our sons and daughters.

“I say to the Hamas terrorists who murdered our abductees, and I say to their leaders: Your blood is on your heads,” he continued.

“We will not rest or be silent. We will pursue you, reach you and hold you to account.”

Daniel Hagari’s eyes say it all. Our hearts are broken, but our spirit—our spirit will never be broken.

pic.twitter.com/9TyVYFkblK — daniel hanukha (@israelifihther) September 1, 2024

Israel President Isaac Herzog said “the heart of an entire nation is shattered to pieces with the news. … On behalf of the State of Israel, I embrace their families with all my heart, and apologize for failing to bring them home safely.

“The blood of our brothers cries out to us. Our sisters and brothers are still there enduring hell. The supreme covenant between the state and its citizens is to ensure their safety. We have the sacred and urgent mission to bring them home,” added Herzog.

