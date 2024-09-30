President Donald Trump, facing Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, over the weekend delivered a one-liner about Harris that a publication confirms “ended” her career.

What he said was, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way!”

Trump on Kamala Harris: “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way.” pic.twitter.com/LeHaBl717z — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 30, 2024

The Gateway Pundit’s blunt reaction was, “The Wisconsin crowd roared as Trump ended Kamala Harris’s career with an epic one-liner.”

Trump was in Prairie du Chien for a campaign rally and had highlighted the catastrophe the nation faces because of the Biden-Harris administration’s open borders practices.

That crisis was created when virtually all of Trump’s border security plans implemented during his first term were trashed by the Democrats. The result is that millions and millions of illegal aliens have since invaded America, including thousands of those convicted of rape or murder.

Trump’s comments included how violent crime has been more of a problem under Harris’ actions under her assignment, from Biden, essentially to be the nation’s “border czar.”

“More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have invaded the U.S. under Kamala Harris’s watch,” the report said. “ICE revealed last week that there are currently 13,000+ illegal aliens convicted of homicide AND 15,000+ illegals convicted of sexual assault who are roaming the U.S. thanks to ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris.”

Trump featured the mugshots of criminal illegal aliens on stage.

BREAKING: In a stunning letter sent to @RepTonyGonzales by ICE, the agency reveals there are currently 13,000+ noncitizens convicted of homicide & 15,000+ noncitizens convicted of sexual assault who are roaming the US as part of ICE’s non-detained docket.https://t.co/KgS5DAWzV9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2024